The Government Experience Exchange Forum seeks to expand partnerships between various sectors to advance the process of developing government work and building future governments around the world through 10 sessions during which it will host 28 speakers as part of the World Government Summit 2024, in the presence of heads of state and government, ministers, UN officials, representatives of international organizations, and an elite group of thought leaders and industry leaders. Resolution from all over the world. The forum aims to encourage entities around the world to continue improving outstanding performance and bring international viewpoints closer with regard to quality and excellence through the transfer of knowledge between the various countries of the world participating in the summit.

The forum will focus on redefining government efficiency and flexible leadership in a changing world, ways to accelerate achievement and achieve the expected impact, ensure the effective participation of countries, and search for opportunities to enhance government knowledge exchange.

Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Knowledge Exchange and Competitiveness, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, confirmed that the UAE, based on the visions of its wise leadership, adopts clear directions for the future based on enhancing cooperation and activating frameworks of international partnerships aimed at ensuring a better tomorrow for future generations, indicating that the UAE government is keen to empower governments And enhance its readiness for the future by building meaningful global partnerships with governments and countries, to support comprehensive global development efforts and build a better and sustainable future for societies and peoples.

Abdullah Lootah: The UAE is adopting clear directions for the future based on enhancing cooperation and activating frameworks of purposeful international partnerships.