I have worked for large companies for many years. My bosses and many of my colleagues were almost always male. And I’ve seen strange things in those years. At one company it was worse than at the other, but it was absent nowhere.

It was mainly used for drinks, training sessions with overnight stays, company parties and joint (ski) holidays. And drink was often involved. I can still picture my best friend being pushed into the broom closet by our boss – an extremely charming and beloved guy by the way – after such an evening. My girlfriend hadn’t fallen for her mouth, and quickly managed to free herself. Other colleagues let it happen. Still others took pleasure in the advances of those in higher places.

I stood there and I looked at it. Like pretty much everyone. It’s a cliché, but that doesn’t make it any less true: until a few years ago, scenes like this were a staple in Dutch business. I felt sorry for those owners’ wives, who were usually stuck at home with the kids permanently because their important man had to work 70 hours a week.

Four years ago, #MeToo broke out. That is America, such things do not happen here, some thought at the time. Last week, the Netherlands was also confronted with its first major #MeToo scandal. After a week of mainly speculation, promises ANGRY Thursday more details.

Although we knew little before that broadcast, the country has been in turmoil for days. In the queue at the cheese shop, in the taxi, during the start of a business meeting at a large Zuidas office: people everywhere started talking to me about The Voice of Holland. And what I also zapped in the evening: VI Today, Beau, ON 1 and m were all about ‘the issue’. For a moment we seemed to forget corona, the new Cold War and the housing crisis in this country.

Tuesday evening I saw presenter Margriet van der Linden looking penetratingly into the camera. She called on anyone (yes everyone) who has ever experienced something transgressive to get in touch with the editors of m. It didn’t even occur to Margriet that in such cases you should report to the police, and not to her editors.

What apparently with The Voice of Holland happened is deeply sad. But sensationalism played a major role in the coverage last week. And gloating about the collapse of the De Mol empire. The De Mols were beaten hard in the speculation. They would have known! Why didn’t Linda say anything about the victims?! Even son Johnny was heavily measured in his own talk show. Bearing in mind the proverb ‘whoever is shaved must sit still’, he was barely able to say anything at a given moment.

You would almost forget that the participants in all those discussions knew almost nothing about the abuses. One report was made (against Ali B, who denies), and one man (Jeroen Rietbergen) has confessed to having had “contact of a sexual nature”. In a talk show also spoke a woman who had been touched by Rietbergen, and another had been told by him that she was wearing ‘horny pants’.

Undoubtedly, more has happened and more is coming up. But let’s wait for that before we let our collective go like this. In a democratic constitutional state, facts precede judgment. And those facts were there for the ANGRYbarely broadcast.

What I’m afraid of is that this media hype will be over in one or two weeks, while the real problem, which deserves continued (media) attention, gets too little attention. That is the still lack of diversity at the top of the Dutch business community. I see that in my daily work as a headhunter. Unlike in French, English or American companies, for example, the Netherlands has an embarrassingly low percentage of women at the top of large listed companies.

What all those talk shows should have been talking about, instead of all those ohs and ahs about the De Mol family, is Dutch corporate culture. Within that culture, everyone should feel safe and there should never be an (implicit) abuse of power.

You create a culture change as a company by very consciously selecting people for key positions. By adding more women, new generations and more cultural diversity to your boardrooms, you put an end to the strong masculine and therefore one-sided corporate culture, which is still strongly present in many organizations. There are enough facts, studies and reports about the lack of diversity for a good talk show discussion.

