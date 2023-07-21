“Sometimes progress happens by a happy accident, but usually it happens because a brave person defies social norms. Someone realizes that the prevailing norm is slightly or enormously harmful, stifling, or even dangerous, and advocates a contrary hypothesis. And then, members of the majority decide to bet on new ideas instead of showing the finger. Dissent usually implies progress. If you outlaw dissent, you slow down cultural evolution,” writes Todd Kashdan in ‘The art of being contrary’, a book that, as its name suggests, is an ode to those who dare to raise their voices when they disagree with something. However, today we want to talk about those who as a rule, and not with the desire to advocate progress, go against it. Is it a matter of self esteem? Do they listen to the argument they are facing or systematically lash out at it? How does it affect those around you?

The profiles of those who always take the opposite

From the outset, the mere idea of ​​talking about “taking the opposite” is, as he assures Aurora Michávilaauthor of ‘Supercommunicators’, delicate: “the fact that someone thinks differently from you or sees another side of a possible truth does not imply that they disagree with you. That said, there are great professionals out there in discussion and counter-argumentation, who at the slightest call into question something and prepare to start the dialectical battle. Sometimes they help you think and make the discussion stimulating, but other times they are terribly tiresome, because their comments are systematic. They do not give up and generate discussions or debates when it is not the time”, points out the expert in verbal and non-verbal communication.

Michavila has highlighted eight profiles of people who always go against it on a day-to-day basis:

1- Those who are actually insecure people and are easily threatened. They argue as a defense mechanism, even if they are not aware of it.

2- Those who believe they are smarter or have more information than others and take advantage of any small opportunity to try to prove it. They speak from the need to feed their own ego and do not listen.

3- Those who have a very academic mentality. They are perfectionists and need to always point out something from the maximum rigor. Therefore, when something they hear is not accurate, it is difficult for them to contain themselves and have to give their most informed version even if it makes you look bad or contradicts what you just said. “They do not do it out of ego, but in honor of rigor,” Aurora Michavila qualifies.

4- Those who always enjoy playing by showing that things change depending on the perspective from which you look at them. They are the ones who like to give little painless lessons.

5- Those who assume things that you are not saying, because they think they know you better than you do yourself, and they throw themselves into questioning what you say and what they think you really think. “These profiles do not listen openly either: they are biased and they do not know it,” warns Michavila.

6- Those who believe they are challenging the other intellectually and it seems to them that it is a way of conversing like any other. “They don’t realize that you don’t have to challenge everything all the time. They are competitive and seek to win whenever they can”, clarifies the communication expert.

7- Those who believe they always know the truth by not seeing that their gaze is as biased as anyone else’s.

8- Those who are going to annoy knowing that their opinion does not coincide with that of others is going to annoy.

The eternal question: do they want to debate or simply do not listen?

Ana Lucas, psychologist and director of Psico Salud, warns that usually, people who are always going against it listen to respond, not to understand what their interlocutor is trying to tell them. “Although in a conversation it is not necessary for all parties to agree, you do have to be open to communication. You can maintain your own criteria, but without going into a fight to reaffirm yourself. In the end, what people who are normally contrary are trying to convince, to be right in a debate or conversation, instead of listening to the different parties, respecting the opinions of others, and even being able to give value to what others are saying. The final objective is to show their ego, as if it were a sign of identity that gives them security through a very frontal communication style towards their interlocutor”, points out Lucas, who ensures that we are talking about rigid and dogmatic people who see the world from the duality of good and evil and have a strong tendency to judge everything around them to end up imposing their own criteria on what surrounds them. “I don’t think I have to disagree systematically, but I can’t help but question almost everything, including our most entrenched social norms. In the long run I have noticed that this constant exercise of reflection prepares me for future crises for which others are not so prepared or see so clearly. On the other hand, I recognize that this attitude makes me feel very alone most of the time”, confesses Alejandra López, a researcher.

The art of being contrary

The critical attitude is typical of philosophy and is defended by specialists in the Aristotelian order such as Víctor Gómez Pin. However, while it is true that going against it is healthy, it is as long as it does not become a fanatical and dogmatic attitude. The Italian-Swiss sociologist, essayist and political advisor Giuliano da Empoli, who will participate in this edition of the Hay Festival to present ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’, believes that in reality, “the skeptical contradiction has become very popular in our societies, so I suppose that, in a way, these people are just confirming themselves with the norm. What is transgressive, nowadays, is to escape from preconceived positions, be it timid acceptance or systematic contradiction, and try to evaluate each issue in a reasonably balanced way”.

He is not the only one categorically in favor of always going against the current. Todd Kashdan tells S Moda that he thinks we should be less concerned about people needing to disagree and more about how the problem actually arises when no one is. “Often people feel the pressure to follow the crowd, to be positive and not slow down the thinking and decision making of the group. This is a problem, because self-silencing means we lose access to unique knowledge and perspectives. What we want to do is encourage disagreement as a quality that makes someone a good group member. In the worst case, you have to design better arguments for your ideas, while in the best, you perfect your way of thinking”, says the author, who believes that it is necessary to treat dissidents as individuals and assume good intentions until proven otherwise. “We must be open, curious and assume that those who oppose them have some information that we do not have, because there is much that we do not know. If we silence them and denigrate them, we will be silencing, and this will make those who have witnessed such a negative reaction, be overly cautious when they have ideas that go against the norm. This means that the collective intelligence of the group is weakened. It is best to want access to new ideas and perspectives, so be careful to negatively evaluate or attack dissidents, unless you want to be part of a group that together is weaker than the sum of its parts, ”he warns.

Manual for handling systematic dissidence

Okay, it is clear that philosophy is very much in favor of going against it, but when we have a friend or a partner who does it systematically, how can we communicate to them that their attitude, at a certain point, is tiring?

Marta Zúñiga, general director of Talent Juice, assures that when the desire is to change a behavior without diminishing the motivation of the other, the appropriate thing is to give it a good feedbackNot constructive criticism. In this way, the objective is to make him aware, with objective data (not with value judgments) of a behavior that he has had, as well as the impact that this attitude has on us and on the group. He points out that although there are sentimental couples who move very well in conflict and discussion, a way of relating that although he does not consider entirely healthy, when it works for them, he deems appropriate, is when one of the two is not like that when the relationship is unbalanced. “In the couple, a classic reproach with these profiles is “you don’t listen to me”, “you always want to be right”, “you always want to get away with it” or “we never agree”. This exhausts and wears out. Because the other person needs to be heard too, ”she assures. “On many occasions, one of the two gives in to stop arguing. A tip that could help them is to change roles for a week or a month. The one who is the opponent can change to an observer and the one who is an observer can try to be an initiator and sometimes an opponent as well. So they will see what happens in the relationship during that month and how it evolves. We could also give him feedback so that there is a change in behavior, ”she says.

To finish, Alejandra López confesses that her partner often repeats that “not everything is cause for controversy.” “The problem is that in reality, I do not seek to be controversial, it is simply that my opinion is not usually the majority. However, being like this has helped me maintain a critical spirit in science, which is what I do, ”she says. “The truth is that it can be tiring to always doubt everything. In general, I use questions more than denial or contrary affirmations. It makes me different not so much to disagree, but to consider other possibilities”, reflects Ildefons Freixa, who works in production engineering, to finish. To clarify that when we asked him why he thinks he has to disagree with almost everything, he replied… “It’s not so much to disagree as to be contrary. Sometimes I get like that in situations where I think the same way”. What has been said: there are those who have no remedy, and you have to love them the same. Or not?