Discrimination | “We don't sell to Romani people,” the seller said and took the energy drink from Tamara Nymani, who offered the money

Tamara Nymani was not sold an energy drink at K-Market in Kontiolahti, because “they don't sell to Romani people”. The K group emphasizes that it does not accept discrimination in any form.

“Dealer has issued a policy that Roma are not sold,” said the seller of Kontiolahti's K-Market To Tamara Nyman.

In addition, the seller claimed that Nyman had been told about it before.

Nyman, who lives in Helsinki, had previously visited the store a few times to pick up postal packages. He was completely shocked.

Others waiting their turn in the checkout line watched the situation from the side.

“It was shocking and really humiliating.”

Situation happened on Tuesday morning. Nyman, who was visiting Kontiolahti in North Karelia, went to the store with the intention of buying an energy drink.

“I was in a happy mood, the day had started well. In the store, I chose a drink and went to the checkout line. When it was my turn, the seller grabbed the drink and said he wouldn't sell to me.”

At first, Nyman didn't understand what it was all about. He guessed that maybe the payment terminal is broken. He offered cash to the seller.

“At that point, the seller said he wouldn't sell to me because I'm Romani. I said 'sorry what' and he repeated the same thing again.”

K-Market Kontiolahti photographed in November 2017.

Nyman didn't want to leave the matter alone, so he asked the seller to talk to him on the side. Nyman waited on the side while the salesperson served other customers.

When the salesperson finally stepped aside, Nyman began videotaping the conversation. He continued recording for so long that he got a racist statement on the tape as well.

Since the seller did not agree to give the phone number of his supervisor, Nyman left his own number with the seller and asked him to forward the call request. There was no call, so Nyman decided to upload the video he shot to social media. A few hours later, the merchant posted a message on Facebook asking for Nyman's number.

“The shopkeeper apologized for what happened and said he didn't give it [sellaista] instructions. In addition, he asked to remove the video.”

Nyman was about to delete the video when he heard that others in that store had experienced something similar. The reception on social media has been encouraging and empathetic.

“I thought that if I press this with wool like many other Roma, this kind of thing will never end.”

The decision was also influenced by the fact that the seller did not apologize for what happened.

Nyman hopes that Roma people would be treated as individuals just like everyone else.

“I am only responsible for myself and my own behavior. It seems some people are stuck in the past. This is shocking prejudiced generalization.”

of the K-Market chain operational manager Teemu Naumanen says that the matter has been clarified in the last few days together with the shopkeeper of K-market in Kontiolahti.

“We don't have a comprehensive picture of what happened yet, because the matter is still being investigated,” says Naumanen.

The merchant has identified the filming location as his own store. The K group received information about the case by phone, social media and through its customer feedback channel. Through these channels, however, the information came from outside. The K group has not been in contact with the photographer of the video.

“The important thing is that the people involved figure it out among themselves,” says Naumanen.

He emphasizes that the K group does not accept discrimination in any form and takes the situation seriously. K-traders are also committed to serving everyone without discrimination.

The K-market Kontiolahti merchant did not want to comment on the matter to HS on Thursday.

Correction 22.2. at 10:53 p.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously stated earlier in the story, Nyman was not in the store for the first time, but had previously been there to pick up mail packages a few times.