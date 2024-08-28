Discrimination | The hotel guests reported the harassment, the receptionist did not help – Now the hotel is paying a refund

Discrimination|Two customers were harassed because of their nationality and ethnicity. The hotel agreed to pay them compensation.

Equality Commissioner has achieved a settlement of 2,000 euros in a case where two hotel guests were disturbed by two other hotel guests without the hotel intervening in the case despite the request.

The case is from November 2023.

One of the harassed hotel guests was a minor, and the reason for the harassment was the assumed nationality and ethnic origin of the duo. The two had reported the matter to the hotel staff, but the receptionist had stated that the matter could not be dealt with “due to the rush”.

Authorized according to the assessment, the ignoring of the harassment has resulted from the hotel’s partially inadequate instructions and procedure in situations where the customer reports the harassment or discriminatory behavior they have encountered, the release states. The hotel’s policies regarding the investigation and processing of harassment reports put the customers who encountered harassment in a disadvantageous position as intended in Section 13 of the Equality Act, the Equality Commissioner considers.

The equality commissioner mediated the matter between the parties, and an agreement was reached when the hotel agreed to pay one thousand euros to both discriminated against.

In agreement it is stated that in order to avoid similar situations, the hotel must ensure that its operating methods and practices can deal with harassment.

In its instructions, the hotel must also take into account such harassment situations where customers disturb other customers instead of the staff. In addition, the hotel committed to train its staff to ensure that the staff knows their obligations according to the Equality Act, the release states.