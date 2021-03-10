Discrimination The Equality Commissioner received a record number of contacts last year – about a tenth related to the pandemic

The most common ground for discrimination in contacts was origin.

Equality Ombudsman received more than 1,500 contacts last year. The number is a record.

The most common ground for discrimination in contacts was origin. Related contacts concerned, for example, discriminatory treatment in various services, discriminatory customer service guidelines, discriminatory practices by security guards and discrimination in the housing market.

The second most common ground of discrimination was disability, with contacts concerning, inter alia, taxi transport, access to an assistant, accessibility and school transport decisions.

Contacts on discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation have been low on an annual basis, but their number has also increased in recent years.

Equality Ombudsman says that just under a tenth of the contacts were related to the corona pandemic in one way or another. These contacts concerned the restriction of fundamental human and human rights as a result of the pandemic. Restrictions were contacted on issues such as freedom of movement, private and family life and the right to a living.

In addition, the contacts related to pandemic control measures, such as mask compulsions and recommendations, closures and restrictions on the use of facilities, restrictions on movement and travel, and bans on visits.

The Commissioner also received some contacts about prejudices that, for example, people belonging to minorities or of a certain age have had to face as a result of the pandemic.

In the largest in some cases, the counterparty to the discriminatory contacts was a private company or municipality. For several years now, the municipality has been the second most common counterparty to discriminatory contacts with the Commissioner.

Equality Ombudsman Kristina Stenmanin according to municipalities, they play a key role in promoting equality and preventing discrimination. He therefore hopes that attention will be paid to equality during the municipal elections.

The statistics of the Commissioner show that the most common grounds for discrimination in contacts with municipalities are disability, origin and state of health. Social and health services, as well as education and training, were the main areas of contact with municipalities. The share of education has been rising in recent years.