Discrimination The Equality and Gender Equality Committee ruled that refusing to join a Facebook group in advance discriminated against a member of the association

According to the association, the applicant had acted contrary to the objectives and decisions of the association and encouraged acts considered illegal.

13.4. 16:29

Association It was discriminatory to deny membership of the Facebook group to a member of the association in advance, according to the Equality and Gender Equality Board. in its decision.

The applicant considered that he had been discriminated against on the basis of his opinions when he was not admitted to the group, even though he was a member of the association. The applicant and the respondent had different views on the management of a lake and the activities of the association.

According to the Board, the denial of membership of the group and the prohibition on writing were disproportionate and discriminated against a member of the association on the basis of his or her opinions within the meaning of the Equality Act. The Board prohibited the defendant from continuing or renewing discrimination against the applicant.

The March decision is not yet final. The decision can be appealed to the Administrative Court.