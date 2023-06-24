Discrimination | The children’s questions don’t bother the short Aleksi Kaleva, but the adults’ reactions sometimes make his jaws drop open

Aleksi Kaleva, who lives in Laajasalo, is short and used to harassment. However, habit does not mean acceptance. Now he tells what he wishes others would understand.

All. So goes the answer to the question, what would surprise people if they lived for a day Aleksi Kalevan life.

Walking is slower than others. In public places, children turn to ask adults why that man is so short. It would also probably come as a surprise how much he has to face harassment.

In the spring, a group of youth from Lajasalo made headlines, who had taken Kaleva in the eye.

Kaleva has hypochondroplasia, a bone growth disorder that approximately 70 Finns have. Because of that, he is thirty centimeters shorter than the average Finnish man, and because of that he has also been harassed by the youth group.

The young people have called Kaleva names, thrown stones at him, and once one of them announced that he was carrying a knife.

“This has to come to an end before it gets bad,” he says he thought.

When the problem was written about in Helsingin SanomatKaleva’s common-law spouse was mentioned in the story Hanna Hytönen. Just in case the youth gang manages to disturb Kaleva even more violently.

That didn’t happen. After the story was published, the situation has calmed down. Maybe the young people have found something else to do for the summer, maybe social pressure has done its job.

Now Kaleva wants to talk openly about what most people don’t understand about life as a short person.

After moving to Helsinki, Aleksi Kaleva lived in Kallio and did not experience any harassment. That is why the recent events at Laajasalo have been particularly disappointing.

As a child In Turku, Kaleva was a member of the same flock of siblings as the others, but at school the situation was different.

He was bullied throughout elementary school, both verbally and physically. The parents tried to intervene, but because the school’s support was insufficient, the bullying did not stop.

The harassment continued into adulthood and beyond. One typical form of harassment was yelling out of nowhere. This happened, for example, when Kaleva was walking down the street as people meet nowadays, with headphones on and a cell phone in hand, curating a playlist.

“Especially in the evenings, the car window would open and fairy tale creature terms would be shouted,” he says.

In the end, Kaleva came up with a solution: in a bigger city, he would blend in better with the crowd.

He got a job in Helsinki and moved to Kallio. It wasn’t really quiet there by the flashing lights on Piritori, but there was personal peace.

I found new friends and meaningful work in Helsinki.

Bullying had not made Kaleva afraid of children and young people, on the contrary. It lit a fire in him for youth work. He wants to help others overcome similar problems that he struggled with when he was younger.

At work, even harsh experiences are useful. A youth counselor needs understanding and a thick skin.

“You can’t do well in youth work if you can’t stand any foxing. That’s where everything possible comes from.”

Poruka the talkative joker who is sometimes asked to be quiet so that others can have a say. This is how Kaleva could be described. He says he enjoys talking to people, and it’s easy to believe. The mouth is talking all the time, but when the conversation turns to disability services, the tone becomes serious.

Kaleva wouldn’t describe herself as an actual activist, but the rights of the disabled are a topic she gets excited about when she talks about it. In October In his opinion, the disability services law reform that is coming into force will go completely wrong.

In the reform, the right to services was determined based on need, not diagnosis. The reform affects approximately 125,000 people.

Disability organizations demand in February, that the law would not be accepted. The organizations criticize the law because it does not protect the basic and human rights of people with disabilities, but instead emphasizes the need for guidance, care and supervision over the disabled person’s right to be an active actor.

In a statement published in February, the organizations also criticized the law reform for being vague and increasing costs in a way that the funding of the welfare areas will not be sufficient for.

The reform receives the same criticism from Kaleva.

“All special groups are bundled in the same package, even though there are a huge number of needs, services and individuals. There is far too much room for interpretation in matters that are vital for people with disabilities.”

The smoothness of everyday life is the result of other decisions. Basically, it is a question of for whom the services and the city are being built.

For example, in swimming pools, the showers may be so high that a short person has to jump on the wet floor to reach and pull the shower down.

In the city, Kaleva prefers rail transport. It’s easier to get on a tram than a bus, especially if the driver has left a lot of space between the platform and the step.

Aleksi Kaleva wanted to join the army, but to his disappointment, he received a peacetime exemption.

Ruling and the most pointless prejudice that Kaleva faces is that she is not capable of the same as others. Of course, some things are really impossible, like reaching for the top shelf. However, humanity has invented stools.

“When the guys move, lifting the boxes is not a problem,” says Kaleva.

In a job interview at a grocery store, Kaleva promised to work for a couple of days without pay, just to prove to the employer that he can do the job just like everyone else.

The entrepreneur did not take up the offer. Kaleva received a similar general Our choice was not directed at you -message as many times before.

Correcting prejudices is a never-ending task. The task is made especially difficult by the fact that even adults behave cruelly.

Children’s questions don’t bother Kaleva, adults’ reactions to questions do. Some make fun of their offspring as they are quiet, the wisest explain directly that some are short.

The meanest ones explain to their child that Kaleva is a dwarf and use such insulting expressions that Kaleva’s jaws fall open.

“Then I’ve sometimes gone to say that Fairy Tale Creatures don’t exist.”

Malice would decrease if people remembered that others are just as valuable as they are, Kaleva believes.

However, he is the same as all other people. There are friends and relationships, hobbies and home maintenance. He would use the lottery win to travel around the world with his spouse.