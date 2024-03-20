Discrimination | Teosto's report: Almost half of music industry professionals have considered changing industries due to discrimination

There is still a lot of discrimination and racism in the music industry, according to a survey commissioned by Teosto. Only a quarter of the respondents had reported discrimination or inappropriate treatment to someone else.

More than half of those working in the music industry have experienced some kind of discrimination or inappropriate treatment, according to a survey commissioned by Teosto.

Ethnic minorities experienced the most discrimination in the music industry. 61 percent of them had experienced discrimination or inappropriate treatment related to their background.

A total of 914 people working in the music industry responded to the survey, and less than half of them considered the music industry equal. As many as 41 percent of the respondents had considered changing industries because of discrimination.

66 percent of women had experienced gender-related discrimination, 14 percent of men.

Rap artist and music maker F or Fanni Sjöholm31, says that “naturally” he too has experienced discrimination and belittlement.

Young women are easily belittled and put in stereotypical compartments, says Fanni Sjöholm aka F.

His experiences are largely related to the strong opposition between men and women that prevailed in hip-hop culture. Sjöholm does not want to go into details, but the experiences have also been related to the gendered structures of the music industry.

“Sometimes the lack of peer support and community has caused experiences of being outside. I've often been the only woman in the room,” says Sjöholm.

Sjöholm entered the music industry itself in 2017, when the metho and Black Lives Matter movements sparked a conversation about equality and diversity in the industry. Now, diversity can already be seen on the artists' side, but it does not extend to the rest of the music field, Sjöholm says.

For example, there are many gendered structures in record companies, gig organizers and publishing houses.

Sjöholm says that on the music-making side, this can be seen, for example, in the fact that the majority of songwriters are women and the producers are men. Producers are often paid a fee for the work done, but songwriters live on royalties, so income is more uncertain.

Most of the respondents to Teosto's survey were freelancers. According to Sjöholm, it is no accident. Freelancers in the music industry do not have the security of an employment relationship or community in possible problem situations.

“When something happens, who do you go to talk to when no one enforces your rights on paper?” Sjöholm asks.

It can also be difficult for a freelancer to talk about grievances because the work situation is uncertain.

According to the survey, only a quarter had reported discrimination or inappropriate treatment to someone else.

Power concentration in the music industry was taken into account in the survey regarding the position of ethnic minorities in the field.

In the open answers, for example, it was pointed out that people belonging to an ethnic minority are somewhat visible as artists, but not in decisive positions in the field:

“Because there are so few, for example, brown women in positions of power in the industry, it is difficult as a brown woman to get ahead in the music industry, when your music or the life you live is not relatable to the decision-making, often white, older men,” says one of the respondents.

Age related discrimination came up strongly in the survey. More than a third of those working in the music industry have experienced age discrimination. Young women and people over the age of 50 experienced age-related discrimination in particular. On the other hand, it was experienced a lot in all age groups.

Sjöholm recognizes age discrimination in the music industry.

“As a woman, I feel that age is used as a tool for exercising power, that it might be said that 'you are too young to understand anything' and they try to dictate things under the guise of that.”

On the other hand, when age, tacit knowledge and self-confidence increase, it can easily be argued that the artist is too old for certain roles and places, says Sjöholm.

Young women are also easily belittled and put into stereotypical compartments, she adds.

On the other hand F says that he has noticed that male colleagues in their thirties have also started talking about the issue.

“They may have been treated in such a way that they can no longer influence certain media at that age.”

In the survey the most common forms of discrimination were belittling, underestimation of expertise or lack of recognition. Half had also experienced being left out or inappropriate comments.

The most discrimination was experienced by colleagues. A third of those who experienced discrimination said that they had not been paid the same compensation for work of equal value. More than 60 percent said that discrimination has had a negative impact on career development.

Many of those who responded to the survey wished for a more open discussion about racism and discrimination in the industry, as well as clearer practices to prevent any kind of inappropriate treatment.

Teosto conducted a survey in February-March, and it was carried out by research agency Vastakaiku.