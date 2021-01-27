Recognized by several courts, sociological studies, national and international authorities and political leaders, the need to fight against facies checks could soon be followed by concrete measures. In a 145-page document submitted to the authorities, six non-governmental organizations and anti-discrimination associations reminded the Prime Minister and the Ministers of the Interior and of Justice of the obligations weighing on their missions, and launched a group action. ” Discriminatory controls exist and persist. They are unanimously decried and yet the state does nothing “, Deplores Antoine Lyon-Caen, lawyer for the group of applicants. Among them, the NGOs Amnesty International, Human rights watch, Open society justice initiative, REAJI and the neighborhood associations Pazapas Belleville and the Community House for Solidarity Development (MCDS).

An “unsustainable” problem, Macron said

The phenomenon is no longer to be demonstrated: all French citizens are not equal before identity checks. According to a report of the Defender of Rights published in 2017, individuals perceived as black or Arab are twenty times more likely to be checked than others. A year earlier, the Court of Cassation condemned the State for “gross negligence” concerning discriminatory checks carried out on thirteen men. ” Today, when you have a skin color that is not white, you are much more controlled (…). We are identified as a problem factor and it is unbearable“, Admitted Emmanuel Macron, interviewed on Brut last December. However, the subject is not on the program of Beauvau de Sécurité, the consultation supposed to reform the police institution and reconnect with the population. For good reason, the main police unions had reacted strongly to the president’s remarks by threatening to cease all control operations and refusing to recognize the existence of such practices.

Supervise and document controls

To the problem “systemic»That they denounce, the associations ask for a response of the same nature. “It is not a question of saying that a police officer is racist but that the institution itself has generated a discriminatory practice.», Explains Antoine Lyon-Caen. “Successive governments have announced cosmetic measures. However, the work carried out for twenty years confirms that facies checks require answers in the laws“, Argues Lanna Hollo, of the French branch of Open society.

In their formal notice, the organizations formulated several reform proposals. They refer to a rewriting of the Code of Criminal Procedure to “explicitly prohibit discrimination in identity checks“, The implementation of tools to quantify and document the controls, or the creation of an independent complaint mechanism,”so that the police are not judge and party in cases that concern them», Specifies Issa Coulibaly, president of Pazapas.

A unique type of action

Class action is a recent provision in French law, permitted since a law of 2016. It is similar to “class actions»Led by American associations against the administrations. “In 2013, New York City was convicted and forced to reform its police“,recalls lawyer Slim Ben Achour, specializing in discrimination cases. “We are convinced that this type of unprecedented action could move the lines“, Advances the president of Amnesty International France Cécile Coudriou. For her, the police could also find their account in such reforms: “We have collected testimonies that reveal the deleterious effects of facies checks on their work. It is about doing useful work for people who are subject to discriminatory controls, but also the police and society in general.. “