Discrimination | Mikko was deprived of the right to see her husband outside of prison – This is how the equality commissioner commented

Prisoners belonging to sexual and gender minorities may be discriminated against and even subjected to violence by other prisoners in prison. According to the commissioner, the attitudes of prison employees can also be an obstacle to the realization of the rights of minorities.

Mikko (name changed) was sentenced to years in prison in the late 2010s. In prison, she asked for permission to meet her husband outside the prison because she was afraid that her sexual orientation would be revealed to other prisoners if the husband came to family meetings in the prison.

Mikko knew that prisoners belonging to sexual minorities might become victims of discrimination, harassment and even violence in prisons.

Family meetings outside the prison were successful for a few months, but then Miko’s criminal sanction manager changed and the issuing of exit permits was stopped. The reasoning was that Mikko could meet his partner at family meetings in the prison like other prisoners.

Mikko complained about his treatment to the equality commissioner, who considered in his statement that Mikko had been discriminated against on the basis of his sexual orientation. Accredited by Kristina Stenman according to Mikko had a reason to be afraid of prison meetings, and by denying exit permits, he was put in a disadvantageous position compared to heterosexual prisoners, who had no reason for the same fear.

The commissioner recommended that the Criminal Punishment Institution (Rise) pay Miko 4,000 euros in compensation for discrimination.

I rise specialist Ulla Knuuti identify the problems of prisoners belonging to sexual and gender minorities. He is not commenting on Miko’s case but on the situation in general.

“Sex and gender minorities are a group that are typically not accepted by other prisoners. They are very vulnerable to discrimination, threats and violence in prison,” says Knuuti.

Abroad, rainbow prisoners even have to be isolated from other prisoners for their own safety. Rise has no information that this kind of thing has had to be resorted to in Finnish prisons.

Nor is Knuut aware of any cases in which a rainbow prisoner has been subjected to violence in prison because he belongs to a sexual or gender minority.

“However, they are still a relatively unknown group, and there is very little researched information about their experiences and consideration,” says Knuuti.

Prisoners of the rainbow assessing the amount is difficult, because they often do not want to bring up the issue themselves due to negative attitudes and are not asked about it without a special reason.

“This much is known that when the issue has been surveyed in Finland in staff surveys, there have been people belonging to the gender minority in institutions from time to time, but very few in number. Maybe 0-5 per year. It remains to be seen,” whether their number will increase with the new transfer law.

The so-called trans law, i.e. the law on gender confirmation, entered into force in April. With that, adults can correct their own legal gender marking in the population information system based on their own report.

Customer worker of the Criminal Care Support Foundation, which helps those convicted of crimes and their relatives Amanda Johansson says that the diversity of sexuality and gender is a very hushed up issue, especially in men’s prisons.

“Diversity is more visible in women’s prisons. In prison, the worst core fear for a straight man is to be “labeled” as a homosexual, because they perceive it as a weakness or wrong,” says Johansson.

According to Johansson, Miko’s case shows that rainbow families have not been taken into account in the prison environment.

“In principle, however, we know that the same proportion of the prison population belongs to sexual and gender minorities as the rest of the population.”

Mikon when investigating the case, the equality commissioner considered that Rise’s instructions had flaws that are apt to increase the randomness and risk of discrimination in prison work.

“In this case, it is possible that the attitudes and attitudes of the prison staff towards individual prisoners may determine the extent to which the equal rights of sexual minority prisoners in that prison can be realized in practice,” councilor Stenman wrote.

According to Johansson, the rainbow customers have also said that how they are met in prison depends a lot on the kind of employee they meet.

Johansson believes that the training could increase the understanding of sexuality and gender and their multiplicity by both those working with prisoners and other prisoners.

“Our customers typically have a lower level of education, and they may have also received less sex education. In addition, the sexual education received by the older generations is no longer necessarily sufficient for understanding the diversity of sexuality and gender, for example.”

Equality Commissioner after the statement, Rise has said that the institution’s equality and equality plan will be updated.

According to Knuut, questions related to rainbow prisoners have been on the air a lot in Rise recently, and the issue has been raised to awareness.

“The penal institution must ensure that every prisoner should be given the opportunity to serve his sentence without pressure from other prisoners, so that he does not have to fear that his safety will be threatened. The staff must be vigilant about this issue, and must always address insulting and inappropriate treatment and show that insulting minorities is not acceptable under any circumstances,” Knuuti emphasizes.