Discrimination In the U.S., allegations of racist discrimination against Facebook recruiters are being investigated

On the basis of the allegations, an investigation has been launched, which may continue for months.

Stateside investigating whether media company Facebook has been guilty of racist discrimination in its recruitments. The company’s practices are suspected to have led to widespread discrimination, Reuters news agency said.

Reuters cites lawyers representing three people who have applied for jobs on Facebook and one manager-level employee.

The investigation is the responsibility of the Commission, which is responsible for providing equal employment opportunities (EEOC). The Commission usually settles disputes through mediation, for example.

In cases where discrimination is suspected to be widespread and persistent, the Commission will be assisted by researchers and experts who will analyze the company’s data and possibly bring an action against a wider range of employees.

To the Commission it was presented last July that Facebook discriminates against black applicants and employees and perpetuates racist stereotypes.

The investigation, which began in August, may continue for months. So far, the Commission has not made any allegations against Facebook.

Facebook representative Andy Stone declined to comment on the allegations made by the employee and claimants.

“It is absolutely vital to provide a respectful and safe work environment for all employees,” Stone said, however.

Previously worked for the Commission David Lopez tells Reuters that the mere opening of an investigation is significant, and if abuses are found, they could result in millions of dollars in compensation.