Discrimination | Equality Commissioner: Yle discriminated against a disabled person by forbidding the use of a face mask in the election exam

Public radio discriminated against a disabled person belonging to a risk group when it prohibited the use of a face mask by the participants of the election exam, according to the Equality Commissioner. As a result of the ban, the person in question was unable to participate in Yle’s election exam.

The national coronavirus guidelines that were in force recommended the use of a face mask indoors at the time of the event.

Yle also did not agree to implement alternative ways in which a person would have been able to participate in the election exam in a health-safe manner.

The Equality Commissioner promoted a settlement in the case. Yle has paid 3,000 euros in compensation to the victim of discrimination.