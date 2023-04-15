Discrimination | Dakota Robin’s dramatic past shows how fatal consequences discrimination can have

Dakota Robin’s dramatic past proves how fatal consequences discrimination against transgender athletes can have.

Transgender people athletes are performing at the top level more than ever, which has driven the sports world to the puzzle.

The discussion was accelerated in Finland by a new transgender law, which was approved by the parliament in early 2023. As a result of the change in the law, anyone can correct their legal gender by simply declaring it, without having undergone medical treatment.

The new law entered into force on April 3, 2023.

The greater part of trans women go through puberty as boys. Because of that, they often have biologically greater muscle mass than women on average.

Therefore, trans women competing against cis women is seen as problematic. In the opinion of many, they have a significant, even overwhelming, competitive advantage.

Dakota Robin, 32, has his own take on the hot topic. He is a human rights expert and a trans man who was identified as a girl at birth.

“Transphobia is often hidden behind the equality debate, for example by saying that including trans women would be unfair to cis women. However, competitive sports are not based on fairness. It has never been fair.”

“People differ a lot even within the hormone concentration limits set in competitive sports. Bodies are different regardless of gender. For example, there are huge differences between basketball players and representatives of other sports, e.g. in terms of height within the same gender.”

As the former as a footballer, Robin knows what he’s talking about very rarely.

Robin was born in Switzerland, but grew up in Lahti. He is half Finnish and half Kurdish from Turkey.

Robin has never identified as a girl, even though she was defined as such at birth. At school, in her free time and in her hobbies, she was always in the company of supposed boys.

That’s partly why he started playing football at the age of 6 in the boys’ team in FC Reippaa.

He practiced the sport he loved in the same team until he was 13 years old.

After that, the new coach kicked Robin out, even though his skills were enough to continue.

Robin was one of the core players of the representative team.

The coach didn’t believe that the supposed girl would be able to cope with boys in a couple of years.

“It was quite a shock,” Robin recalls.

“The team was the first place where I felt like I was part of a community.”

“ “Why, for example, do people of the cis gender want to be protected from suffering, but minority groups are allowed to suffer?”

Football was Robin’s favorite pastime.

In sports considering all points of view seems like an almost impossible task at the moment.

In a new situation, someone inevitably has to make painful compromises.

“I don’t know what would be the least painful solution for all parties,” Robin reflects and continues:

“However, one group of people should not be placed in an unequal position. Why, for example, do you want to protect cis-gender people from suffering, but let minority groups suffer?”

Boys being excluded from the series had a fatal effect on Robin’s life. He did not dare to go to the girls’ team to play because he felt different from the others.

He was a boy.

In the boys’ team, he had been allowed to be himself. Teammates were Robin’s brothers, and football was his daily life.

When Robbed of his team, his family, Robin began to look elsewhere for acceptance.

He joined a gang with other lost youths. Loneliness united them. They stole booze, sold and used drugs, and behaved violently.

The former football prospect escaped his bad feelings by repeatedly drinking himself into an unconscious state of intoxication under the age of 15.

Before, he had gained recognition by scoring goals on the playing field. Now he seeks approval by doing mischief and daring stunts. For example, he could participate in stealing a car or run drunk on weak ice in the dark of night.

“Many of the group I was in back then are not doing very well or have passed out.”

Robin would probably never have drifted into substance abuse or a dangerous circle of friends if he had been allowed to continue playing football in the league of the gender he felt was his own.

Finland the trans law does not directly affect sports. The International Olympic Committee Kok outlined in November 2021 that sports federations will make their own guidelines regarding trans athletes in the future.

According to the rule still in effect at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, trans women were allowed to compete in the women’s division if they lowered their testosterone level to less than ten nanomoles per liter for a year before the competition.

The debate heated up in sports circles, because a transgender woman was reportedly seen at the Olympics that year for the first time. A New Zealander Laurel Hubbard competed in the over 87 kg women’s category in weightlifting.

Hubbard missed the Olympics without a result, but the discussion about trans women in the women’s series has only heated up to an ideological debate.

After that, the International Swimming Federation Fina decided to ban the participation of trans athletes in the women’s series in prestigious competitions.

The International Triathlon Federation, on the other hand, requires trans women to lower their testosterone concentration to less than 2.5 nanomoles per liter for at least two years before the competition.

Most recently, the International Association of Athletics Federations WA banned trans women from participating in women’s competitions.

So far, the rules of some federations have become stricter compared to the Tokyo Olympics.

However, the vast majority of sports federations have not made decisions yet, but the pressure to make a decision is intense.

One option would be to establish their own series for trans women in different sports.

Robin’s based on the story, it is important to be able to play in a series that you know as your own.

Robin returned to football at the age of 16. His mother had just picked up her child from the police station, disappointed, when he had been caught stealing.

“What has happened to my kind, well-bred young athlete? Am I such a bad mother?”

The questions made Robin think about the effects of her lifestyle on her loved ones. Something had to be done for the brutal everyday life.

“My own life didn’t matter that much, but I didn’t want my own actions to hurt my mother,” says Robin.

“ “There is no way that all the people in the world fit into just two compartments.”

Robin went through the body repair process as an adult.

Robin’s the fact that after a three-year break she made it to the women’s league and the national team in a couple of years says a lot about her talent. However, playing in the women’s league did not feel like my own. She didn’t consider herself a female athlete, but she couldn’t play for men either. Her options were to continue in the women’s series or to quit altogether.

Robin chose the latter.

“My great achievements didn’t feel good because I didn’t feel like a female soccer player.”

Robin still didn’t understand what it was about. Only later did he have enough information to perform a gender reassignment.

Some believe that men could use the gender reassignment process to gain dominance over female athletes.

Robin doesn’t think it’s likely.

“The repair process takes several years. It’s not easy physically or mentally at all.”

“I don’t think anyone will go into it if they don’t really feel like a woman,” says Robin.

Robin says from his experience that body contouring surgeries and hormone therapy are extremely painful, difficult, and not even suitable for everyone’s body. It was years before he himself had the courage to begin the repair process.

Cutting body parts always involves big risks and recovery from surgeries takes time. Hormones, on the other hand, strongly affect the mind.

After a mentally and physically heavy, long-lasting process, there is of course no guarantee that you will succeed in the women’s series.

And life is not easy even after the repairs.

“Living as a trans woman is extremely difficult in this society. Trans women are still killed, they are discriminated against, they are not wanted to date, they are used as objects of fetish and people are physically violent towards them. In almost all countries, trans women have to fear for their lives,” says Robin.

Robin also reminds that trans women should not suffer if cis men take advantage of loopholes in sports rules.

“It can’t be that we minorities bear the responsibility for the bad behavior of cis men and that society has allowed them to behave that way.”

At the moment, however, all discussion about the effects of trans-law on sports is just speculation. No one has the answers to what will happen in the future.

The current situation is not sustainable in any way. Robin doesn’t think that series will be for men and women anymore in the future.

“There is no way that all the people in the world fit into just two compartments.”

Correction 15.4. 6:36 p.m.: In connection with Laurel Hubbard’s participation in the Olympics, they mistakenly spoke of transmen instead of transwomen.