Discrimination | Apple favored immigrants in its recruitment – paid $25 million in compensation

A technology company Apple and the U.S. Department of Justice have reached a settlement over a case alleging that Apple illegally favored immigrants when hiring workers for certain jobs.

According to the agreement, Apple has agreed to pay 25 million dollars in compensation for the case. According to the Department of Justice, the settlement is the largest it has agreed to in cases involving claims of discrimination based on citizenship

The news agency Reuters reported on the matter.

Ministry of Justice tells in its announcement that in February 2019, he started an investigation into Apple’s hiring practices.

According to the ministry, Apple did not hire US citizens or permanent immigrants for jobs that are part of the federal PERM (permanent labor certification) program. Through the program, US companies can recruit immigrants so that they can, after meeting the criteria, obtain permanent residency. This violated federal law that prohibits discrimination based on nationality.

Apple also did not advertise jobs in the program on its website, as it routinely does for other jobs.

According to the Department of Justice, Apple must pay $18.25 million to those who faced discrimination and $6.75 million in civil penalties.

According to Reuters, Apple said in a statement that these were inadvertent errors. In addition, the company promised to fix the problems in its recruitment process.