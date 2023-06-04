The State Public Prosecution has identified five acts, and whoever commits any of them is considered to have committed the crime of blasphemy, according to Article (4) of Federal Decree-Law No. (2) of 2015, regarding combating discrimination and hatred.

And the Criminal Information Center of the Public Prosecution of the State “Waa’i” indicated, through an educational poster that it published through the Public Prosecution’s accounts on social media, that the five acts are: insulting, defaming or violating the divine being, insulting any of the religions or one of their rituals, or their sanctities, insulting them, insulting them, ridiculing them, violating them, disturbing the holding of authorized religious rites or ceremonies or disrupting them with violence or threats, infringing any of the heavenly books by distorting, destroying, profaning or insulting in any way, insulting one of the prophets or The messengers, their wives, their families, or their companions, mocking them, or harming them. Vandalizing, damaging, or desecrating places of worship, cemeteries, graves, their appurtenances, or any of their contents.

Article (5) of the same Decree-Law stipulates that whoever commits any of the acts stipulated in the clauses shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than five years, and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams, or one of these two penalties. (2, 3, 5) of Article (4) of this Decree-Law in one of the ways of expression, or other forms, or by using any of the means.

The same article also stipulates that whoever commits any of the acts stipulated in Clauses (1, 4) of Article (4) shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than seven years and a fine of no less than 500 thousand dirhams and not more than two million dirhams. of this Decree-Law, by any means of expression or other form, or by using any of the means.

It is worth noting that the Federal National Council approved, during its 11th session of the fourth regular session of the 17th legislative term, which it held last week, a draft federal law regarding the organization of places of worship for non-Muslims, after discussing, amending and introducing a number of its clauses and articles.

The draft law aims to regulate houses and rooms of worship in the country, and to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, and its provisions apply to houses and rooms of worship in the country, including free zones.

According to the draft law, a committee will be established to determine the practices, worship and rites of religions, sects and beliefs of non-Muslims within the country. The formation of the committee, its work system and its other competencies will be issued by a decision of the Council of Ministers based on the minister’s proposal.

In addition, a register shall be established with the competent authority in which the houses and rooms of worship that it licenses or allocates shall be recorded. The executive regulations of this law shall determine the data and information that must be recorded in this register.

