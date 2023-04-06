Discrimination against indigenous people | The Canadian government promised to pay tens of billions in compensation

Compensation will be paid to members of indigenous peoples who were discriminated against in the child welfare system.

Canada’s the government has promised to pay 23 billion Canadian dollars (about 15.7 billion euros) in compensation for discrimination in the welfare system. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

The amount is three billion more than what was negotiated last year. In addition, more people are covered by the new contract.

The compensations concern approximately 300,000 children, young people and families who were covered by the welfare system between 1991 and 2022. The agreement is based on a case more than 15 years ago, in which the human rights court found that the Canadian government had underfunded services for indigenous children compared to others.

Discrimination the traces are still visible in Canada, because although indigenous children make up less than eight percent of all Canadians under the age of 14, more than half of the children are in foster care or foster care.

“The amount of compensation announced today is historic and only the amount of harm to the children of indigenous peoples matches it,” said the minister responsible for relations between indigenous peoples and the government Marc Miller in the statement.

“This final compensation decision of 23 billion Canadian dollars is a long-awaited turning point for so many thousands of families,” said the representative of the indigenous peoples Cindy Woodhouse.

The court still needs to give its approval to the new agreement signed by the government and representatives of the indigenous peoples.