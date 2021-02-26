“If we get a trial, we will fight for the 500 victims to be civil parties. It would be the biggest “class action ”never seen in France”, Samuel Thomas, president of the Maison des mates and former vice-president of SOS Racism at the origin of the procedure. The trial will take place: after 20 years of legal proceedings, the Maison des mates, SOS Racisme and former temporary workers have obtained the correctional dismissal of Adecco, the Swiss specialist in temporary work, and two former directors for discrimination in hiring.

Call on “ BBR “,” Blue, white, red “

For two decades, anti-racist activists and former employees have accused the temporary employment agency of having set up a system of discrimination based on skin color. The case came to light in 2001, when the Maison des Potes association was alerted by a former employee from Adecco (Montparnasse district, in Paris). The latter evokes an organized system of discrimination which would aim to exclude temporary workers of color from certain positions. According to him, black candidates were assigned a “PR4” classification, which prevented them from having access to certain missions such as room clerk or head waiter in restaurants. For this type of task, the clients of the temping company preferred to call exclusively on ” BBR “, That is to say” blue, white, red “… in other words” white French “.

The established facts

Samuel Thomas, current president of the Maison des friends and ex-vice-president of SOS Racism, then lodged a complaint for discrimination. He denounces “The establishment of a racial file which concerned 500 temporary workers of color, and was recognized by the leaders of the agency implicated at the time of the outbreak of the scandal”. “All the alleged facts had been established in the complaint that I had filed seventeen years ago on behalf of SOSRacism, with the testimonies of former employees from Adecco, the PR4 temporary staff file knowi by bailiff, the report of the labor inspectorate, the confession recorded in hidden camera of the management from Adecco , he explains. From the start of the investigation, Adecco had even acknowledged in writing to the judge that the racial discrimination claimed by customers was very important in the hotel and catering industry and that the system complained of had indeed been put in place by the Parisian agency ”.

However, the case has seen many legal twists since. In June 2018, after seventeen years of investigation, the Paris Court of Appeal finally indicted the company Adecco for “offenses of racial discrimination” and “racial registration”. For his part,Adeccohas always denied any systematic filing. Contacted by AFP, Adecco said it had “no comments to make on the current procedure“and”examine the possibility of an appeal“before the Court of Cassation.