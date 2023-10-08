Discrimination | A person from Helsinki got angry because he couldn’t swim during the corona virus

The Helsinki resident was nervous because those born after 1955 could not enter the swimming pool during the corona virus. According to the citizen, it was age discrimination, and the case was handled in the administrative court.

Helsinki the city decided to open the doors of the swimming halls for two weeks in May 2021 to those born in 1955 and before.

At the time of the corona epidemic, sports venues were largely closed, but the city wanted to offer the elderly exercise that supports their ability to function.

The citizen complained about the matter to the Equality and Equality Board in March 2022. The citizen demanded that the city compensate those who were discriminated against, that is, those born after 1955.

Parity- and according to the Equality Board, no discrimination had occurred, except for positive discrimination of the elderly.

According to the board, it was a very limited period of time and the positive special treatment was proportionate to the goals.

The citizen was not satisfied with the board’s opinion, but appealed the decision to the administrative court. He justified his complaint by saying that he had to go swimming outside the capital region in expensive swimming facilities.

Administrative Court stated that the city had treated the appellant less favorably on the basis of age than those who were able to enter the swimming pool in May 2021 due to their age.

However, the Administrative Court agreed with the Equality and Equality Board that elderly people suffer more from the restrictions placed on swimming pools due to the coronavirus epidemic. Thus, in the end, it was all about promoting actual equality.

The administrative court agreed with the board that it was about positive special treatment allowed by the Equality Act.

The city’s appeal was rejected in the administrative court.