“On the other hand, the globalization period has modified some environments of direct influence (family, education, personal relationships…) that induce us to a series of (epigenetic) changes, pushing us to express ourselves in ways very different from the way in which they did our ancestors, reconfiguring the mechanisms of shame and eliminating the word discretion from our heritage. For the hypermodern subject, being is not limited to doing, but needs to show itself without any reservation. He lacks the elegance that modesty offers.”

You can imagine that the above has not occurred to me but is a paragraph from the introduction to the chapter on mental indigence by José Luis Ruiz in his book, a highly recommended book, incomplete.

There are times when what you are reading, does it also happen to you? It is reflected in the closest current events. Come on, in other words, suddenly football offers me a scenario in which to visualize examples that materialize concepts like the one that José Luis Ruiz describes so well in his book. Come on, in other words, when I saw Real Sociedad and Osasuna play and beat each other in the Cup tie, one without a prize and the other happy and qualified for the semifinals, I thought of their coaches, Imanol Alguacil and Jagoba Arrasate, two professionals who They lead their teams in an exemplary, efficient, reasonable manner and are perfectly integrated into the sporting strategy of their clubs without raising their voices, without high-sounding statements, without the need for support in hyper-developed social networks or without an impressive media presence. Surely he responds to the profile of their respective sports directors, Roberto Olabe at Real and Braulio Vázquez at Osasuna, excellent professionals, wise guys in football and management, executives who know their place in the organization and how to carry out their tasks and objectives, aligned with the same discretion and know-how of its presidents Jokin Aperribay, txuri urdin and Luis Sabalza, rojillo.

Watching Real and Osasuna play, seeing their competitiveness and how they face each game, each one with their weapons, each one with their elaborate game, worked from the ball for the San Sebastian team; intense, vertical for the osasunistas if I had to summarize them, which is too much to summarize, I thought what would become of their coaches if they were working, let’s say, in the Bundesliga and their teams offered us such interesting, vibrant, dynamic and fun matches. And my mind responded, it is the immediacy of talking to oneself, which would surely appear in the pools for the best benches in world football, either in a club format or in a national team structure. Surely they would already be on the agendas of the best football projects beyond their media presence, their communication agendas or the influence capacity of their agents. What’s more, I want to think, it’s not for wanting to create problems for you Roberto and Braulio, who should already be on those privileged lists of those who manage the sports side of the most powerful clubs, although when keeping a low, discreet and modest profile there is always who assimilates it with that they are coaches who are in their right project and who would not be qualified to carry out projects that are no bigger, because great, as Imanol recalled in the Camp Nou press room, are also Real, I add to them from my Osasuna harvest , but more media projects, more hypermodern and, therefore, less discreet and intimate, more exposed to the winds of immediate happiness.

But coaches like Imanol and Jagoba should always be marked in red for any club and condition.

If those of histrionics prefer, a soft red, not at all loud… but red.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.