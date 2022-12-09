Discrepancy | “I’ve met families where all the children don’t have their own bed” – This is how a lack of money separates families

“The biggest factor of inequality is if the guardians are not able to support the child, no matter what the reason. On the other hand, sometimes there are also school dropouts whose families are doing terribly,” says principal Maiju Rissanen.

Not all Finnish families have computers or smartphones – and not even children have their own beds. The corona era increased the loneliness of young people, and some are attracted to a life of crime. Among other things, these things became clear when we asked seven people who work with families how inequality is reflected in their work.

For subscribers

In spring 2020 The HS family team made a story about how the inequality of children is reflected in the work of eight professionals.

Not from the same line -it’s only been a good two and a half years since the story was published, but a lot has happened: there has been the corona crisis, inflation – and it has also been reported that youth violence and what happens at school abuses have become more common.