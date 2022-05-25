Sinaloa.- Sara Bruna Quiñónez once again contradicted the federal administration by noting that There are no arrest warrants or detainees for him murder of journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez from Sinaloa. The Secretary of Federal Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, reported that they already have a cell phone and people identified as possible culprits.

Organizations that defend freedom of expression expressed their concern yesterday regarding the investigations and results of state and federal authorities regarding the murders of journalists in Mexico. Among the cases is the crime against Debate columnist Luis Enrique Ramírez, due to discrepancies between the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Rubén Rocha’s Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office.

Research

As a warning sign, they described the information, once again, from the Sinaloa prosecutor, the Article 19 organizations, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Women’s Communication and Information (CIMAC), Reporters Without Borders (RSF ) and International PEN. The organizations pointed out that the protocol that establishes that it is the obligation of the Prosecutor’s Offices to consider journalistic work as one of the main lines of investigations in attacks against journalists is not complied with.

rose icela rodriguez

The investigation is very advanced, the secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez, referred to the murder of the columnist of DebateLuis Enrique Ramirez. Last Friday, at López Obrador’s morning conference in Sonora, the federal government was questioned about the progress of the case.

“There is already a mobile, there are already defined who the people are, there are already arrest warrants and investigations are being followed to find them,” said the federal official.

No proof. Icela Rodríguez declared that, due to the “secrecy and care of the process, she is waiting to complete these arrest warrants”, while she reaffirmed that there will be no impunity in this crime; However, she did not delve into it or give more information about it or evidence.

Sara Bruna Quinonez

Regarding the information that there were already people on whom arrest warrants had been issued or even that they had been detained, it is not true, the Sinaloa prosecutor, Sara Bruna Quiñónez, reported yesterday at a press conference. She said the investigation is not bogged down, but has made no progress.

“The matter is not stopped in any way. There are important advances in the investigation, no line has been ruled out, as it was managed. We are also working with all possible lines. Without this meaning that we do not have any and on which we are focusing more efficiently, ”said the prosecutor.

Commitment. Bruna defended that they are not going to discard lines of investigation until they are exhausted, while she promised to report on the progress, although she did not do so yesterday. “When there is something to report, rest assured that you will be the first to know.”

Context

Doubt of joint investigation

The associations for the protection of journalists stated that in AMLO’s morning conferences, discrepant information between federal and state authorities has been disseminated. On May 12, the Undersecretary of Public Security, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, reported that the perpetrators of the murder of journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez had been identified. Hours later, the attorney general of the State of Sinaloa, Sara Bruna Quiñónez, denied that the perpetrators had been identified. Yesterday again.

The data

Violence

In the first five months of 2022, an alert was generated for the murders of 11 journalists in Mexico. Civil organizations identify that in 8 cases, the motive could be related to his journalistic practice.

We recommend you read:

Rights

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights establishes freedom of expression and opinion; the right not to be disturbed because of their opinions, the right to investigate and receive information and opinions, and the right to disseminate them.