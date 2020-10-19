The PSG summer has not been as hectic as we were used to. After specifying the existing purchase options on Mauro Icardi and Sergio Rico, on the horn they arrived Moise Kean (Everton), Rafinha (Barça) and Danilo Pereira (Porto) and days before Alessandro Florenzi (Rome) did it. Assignments and transfers with little expense, given the difficulties to sell, which They seem not to have fully responded to what was demanded by Thomas Tuchel days before the summer window closes.

The German complained about the club’s immobility in terms of reinforcements when the decline of the market was approaching and Leonardo, Parisian sports director, responded with the aforementioned triple arrival in extremis. However, he did not like that the German coach publicly aired his concerns (“I didn’t like it or the club”, he went on to say). Tuchel was questioned about all this before Thursday’s victory against Nimes (0-4) and the coach buried the hatchet.

“I listened to the statements (of Leonardo). I gave my opinion on the situation. In football I never take things personally. In a group there may be some conflicts, even though people are united. But that doesn’t change our relationship. Giving my opinion is my job as a coach to fight to have the best for the team. Now Leo He said what he had to say Things are clear and we can move on, “Tuchel said.

However, yes he threw a pullita in reference to the only unreinforced position of those desired, the center of defense. “It is good that the transfer market is over. We can now start working with a team that will not undergo changes. It is up to the new players to show that they can integrate. Today, we only have two centrals available (Kehrer is out due to an adductor injury), I hope Marquinhos recovers quickly “, ended.

Arrivals with ‘Leonardo’ scent

The transfers made, as well collects L’Équipe, respond to a pattern closer to the Leonardo’s ideology than Tuchel’s. Despite the fact that the German is not a great admirer of Mauro Icardi, the sports director closed his hiring, as we mentioned previously, while the arrival of Florenzi, who has fallen on his feet in the Parc des Princes, comes from the Brazilian’s favorite hunting ground, Serie A. Moise Kean comes from the hand of Mino Raiola, an agent used to dealing with Leonardo, while Rafinha, every time it has been a bargain, is the son of Mazinho, former partner of the Parisian leader in the Brazilian team and with whom he lifted the 1994 World Cup. Danilo Pereira, for his part, seems to be hiring with a profile closer to Tuchel. The fire, according to the coach himself, has been extinguished, although we will see how Leonardo feels that message in the form of a central defense not signed …