08/18/2023

In case you’ve never heard of the allied brazil, do not be surprised by what you will read next. The company founded in 2001 and which went public on B3 in April 2021 is a vending machine that keeps growing – and generating amazing profits. Among the pillars of the business are:

* the distribution of electronic products for nearly 3,900 customers in a dozen categories (with emphasis on mobile, computers, videogames and TVs),

* performance in physical retail (with 131 points of sale),

* digital retail,

* a credit platform created to finance cell phone purchases, Soudipresent in more than 401 locations throughout the country (267 branded stores and kiosks samsung and 134 carrier stores).

According to the CEO of the company, Silvio Stagni“Allied aims to enrich the customer experience through innovative solutions and a diverse approach” – something that may seem a little ethereal as a purpose, but which is solid as gold when translated into numbers.

In the financial report for the last quarter, released at the beginning of August, the company presented gross revenue of R$ 1.7 billion, a result that raises the total revenue for the last 12 months to R$ 6.4 billion. “We had a net profit of R$ 18 million in the period, with an EBITDA of R$ 71 million”, stated Stagni.

Behind this strong performance is not only the success of its strategy to delight the customer, but also a bet made by the executive last year: to internationalize the operation from Miami, in the USA. Allied started its operations in Florida with a logistics center for the distribution of products to Latin America.

The initial estimate was to reach BRL 600 million in revenue from this operation throughout 2023. In the first half alone, the revenue achieved was BRL 894 million. “Considering the course of the operation, the guidance was revised to a range between BRL 1.6 billion and BRL 2 billion in 2023”, said the CEO.

apple

The international expansion strategy has two objectives.

The first is to compensate for the retraction of the domestic market. According to Stagni, since the second quarter of last year the company has been feeling the effects of the contraction in demand for electronic products, which would have adversely impacted the distribution segment in Brazil. another factor it is the opportunity to occupy space in Latin America in an intelligent way. The company mapped 160 potential customers to distribute Apple products across the continent. “We already have 17 customers in 20 countries,” said Stagni.

The operation is based on “high added value and low cubage” items – that is, easier to transport, which brings logistical gains. “Our focus for the coming years is to expand the product portfolio and operate in all Latin American countries,” he said.

The conquest of America, however, is not the only flight that Allied intends to take. A year ago, the company began the creation of a Direct Credit Society (SCD).

The objective is to set up a financial institution to operate in synergy with Soudi, a platform that already has a credit portfolio of R$ 59.5 million to finance acquisitions of Samsung cell phones in Allied’s physical retail operations.

According to Stagni, the creation of SCD is in line with Soudi’s expansion strategy by providing for new revenue lines with different financial products, reduction of operating expenses (such as management of bills), and relief in the tax burden of the operation.

In addition to Soudi, Allied operates two strategic partnerships: the iPhone Pra Semper program, with apple and the Itau bank; and Xbox All Access, with Microsoft and the same bank. “Allied’s positioning in the sector and expertise in resolving market inefficiencies makes us a strategic player to operationalize this type of partnership”, stated Stagni. “We will continue to seek these paths to bring more growth.”