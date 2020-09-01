Overhung by medieval remains, they wind serenely through a green setting. The Loire gorges, near Saint-Etienne (Loire) are still a preserved site, three times less visited than the Verdon gorges. Its meanders are the delight of vacationers in search of tranquility. Many discover them by boat or kayak. Others prefer to walk the gorges on dry land, with funny machines. Electric off-road scooters to explore the landscape without getting tired.

Many visitors ignore the true history of the gorges. A huge electrical dam was installed in 1957, forever engulfing the neighboring village that has become something of the local Atlantis. The dams then reshaped the landscapes. Houses are now accessible only by boat, on islands which contribute to giving their charm to the gorges of the Loire.

