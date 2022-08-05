Two streaming video services are ready to merge into a single platform: Discovery Plus and HBO Max will be one, at least in the US, starting next year. This was announced by the managing director of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav. A few months ago Warner Media and Discovery had already become one, but so far it was not clear what fate the two paid platforms would have. Zaslav has announced that there will be a unique new video on demand service in the US in 2023 and in the rest of the world in 2024. Discovery Plus is currently present in Italy, while the HBO Max catalog is partly published by Sky and NowTV. . With the merger, users will have a reduced-price option with advertisements, and Zaslav also said that the company will fully support the release of films in theaters, without simultaneously making them available on the platform. According to the data provided, in total HBO, HBO Max and Discovery Plus have 92.1 million subscribers worldwide, an increase of 1.7 million compared to the first quarter of the year. For comparison, Netflix has 220.67 million subscribers and Disney + 205 million, if you also include Hulu and ESPN +, also owned by Disney, in the package.