Since the sinking of the Titanic, which occurred in 1912, expeditions have been carried out to investigate the remains of the ship, which is 4,000 meters deep in the Atlantic Ocean.

Magellan Ltd, a deep sea mapping company, based in Guernsey, discovered the necklace made of a megalodon tooth with gold pieces incorporated.

This project was carried out, in the summer of 2022, with the dispatch of controlled submersibles, with which around 700,000 images of all angles of the Titanic were taken, for 200 hours, according to Daily MailBritish newspaper.

“We found a megalodon tooth that is shaped like a necklace, it’s unbelievable, it’s absolutely unbelievable,” Magellan director Richard Parkinson told ITV NewsBritish television channel.

In fact, he described the find as something “amazing, beautiful and impressive.”

Although the findings were made thanks to Magellan Ltd, the company is prohibited from making use of the remains or any other purpose that can be found thereafter an agreement reached with the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to the above, Magellan is in an exhaustive search for the possible heirs of the necklace, for which reason they have been put on the task, with the help of Artificial Intelligence, the relatives of the 2,200 passengers who were on the Titanic, according to 20 minutes, Spanish newspaper.

