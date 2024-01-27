Some stars lose their luster in the final stages of their existence, and are no longer visible, before releasing a cloud of gas and dust, which earned them the description of “old, smoky stars,” according to astronomers who reported on Friday the discovery of these stars in the heart of the Milky Way Galaxy.

“These ancient stars remain quiet for years or decades, before they release clouds of smoke completely unexpectedly,” Dante Minetti of Chile's Andres Pio University explained in a statement.

The professor who participated in preparing the study published in “Monthly Notes” issued by the British Royal Astronomical Society noted that these stars are pale and red in color “to the point that sometimes it is not possible to see them at all.”

The main author of the study, astrophysicist and professor at the University of Hertfordshire, Philip Lucas, told AFP that its “unique” behavior had not been observed before.

The multinational team of astronomers was initially looking for young stars, as part of a ten-year observing program that enabled them to discover a large number of protostars (that is, newborn stars).

But the program also provided them with a “pleasant surprise,” according to Professor Lucas, in the form of the discovery of at least 21 “old smoky stars.”

These stars are located in the center of the Milky Way Galaxy, in a region known as the stellar nuclear disk, where a large number of stars are concentrated.