A new video on the discovery of Liliana Resinovich's body appears in these hours. It would be an unreleased film, proposed for the first time by the RaiTre program Chi l'ha visto?

On the occasion of the last episode of Who has seen it? a new one has been broadcast unreleased video on the discovery of Liliana Resinovich's lifeless body. The images refer to the first inspections on the body of the 63-year-old woman found on January 5, 2022. The woman had disappeared from her home on December 14, 2021.

There broadcast Who saw it?, broadcast on Rai Tre, in the last episode aired recently, showed an unreleased video in which you can see the first investigations into the discovery of Liliana Resinovich's lifeless body.

In the images you can see the inspectors making all the necessary findings on the body found on the afternoon of January 5, 2022 in a grove located near the former psychiatric hospital of San Giovanni in Trieste.

On December 14, 2021, the 63-year-old woman disappeared into thin air. The investigators, after the missing person reportthey started looking for her, until her body was found three months later.

The video shown by the television broadcast shows the operators intent on identifying the body, looking for details such as the pink watch or the blond tuft in the hair. All to be able to understand whether or not it was Liliana Resinovich.

The video on the discovery of Liliana Resinovich's body broadcast by Who saw it?

During the broadcast, many doubts emerged about the procedures used by the inspectors to analyze that body. They did not have suitable clothing and they also turned the woman's body in order to proceed with the identification. It appears that her head was also moved.

According to what emerged, in fact, the body of the 63-year-old woman had her head wrapped in two plastic bags, while the rest of the body was closed in two buckets, one inserted from above and one from below. In June the investigating judge of the Court of Trieste had asked for new investigations. But the Prosecutor's Office decided to archive everything.