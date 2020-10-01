A group of scientists, who have been analyzing the possible existence of underground lakes on Mars for several years, have confirmed the presence of up to four under the surface of the red planet.

Its thin atmosphere makes it impossible for liquid water to be present on the surface, but the result of this study, published this week in the specialized magazine Nature Astronomy, it opens the door that, even if it is underground, there may be life on the neighboring planet.

Discovery of four subglacial lakes

They are three subglacial lakes that are near the south pole of Mars, which join the one that this same team of researchers had located two years ago. For this, data from the instrument have been used MARSIS (Advanced Mars Radar for Ionosphere and Subsoil Survey), which has been orbiting the red planet since 2003.

However, it was not until 2018 that evidence of a possible underground lake was found, which would have a width of about 20 kilometers and 1.5 km from the surface. It would be made up of layers of ice and dust.

Research co-author Elena Pettinelli confirmed “the extent and strength of the reflection that indicates the presence of bodies of liquid water trapped under the ice.” “The main lake is surrounded by smaller bodies of liquid water, but due to the technical characteristics of the radar and their distance from the Martian surface, we cannot conclusively determine whether they are interconnected,” he said.

Can there be life on Mars?

This appearance would open the door to the possibility of life on Mars, because the presence of liquid water is essential for that to happen. For example, Roberto Orosei, chief scientist at MARSIS, believes that “There could be life when Mars had a dense atmosphere, a milder climate and the presence of liquid water on the surface, as can be deduced after the discovery of an entire system of lakes that could have existed for much of the planet’s history” .

Some experts reject the presence of life

On the other hand, there are other voices that reject this hypothesis on the grounds that lakes are extremely salty, what those reflections are not lakes or even that there is not enough heat flow to maintain a brine.