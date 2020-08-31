“Since the start of the epidemic, we have been given a lot of leads on curative and preventive treatments, but so far none have seen the light of day”, argues Dr. Benjamin Davido.

“We must remain extremely humble and very careful, and move forward step by step”, alert Monday August 31 on franceinfo doctor Benjamin Davido, infectious disease specialist at Raymond-Poincaré hospital in Garches (Hauts-de-Seine), while a team of French researchers (CNRS) claims to have found an effective solution to fight against the Covid-19 – a nasal spray or even lozenges under the tongue.

“We are in preventive treatment, even though we do not know which individuals to target in prevention treatment”, he argues.

Doing a nasal spray if the epidemic lasts another two years, it’s going to be extremely complicated, not achievable for everyone.Benjamin Davido, infectious disease specialistto franceinfo

“Since the start of the epidemic, we have been given a lot of leads on curative and preventive treatments, but so far none have emerged, indicates the infectious disease specialist. Today, the good news for the sick is that we know how to treat people better because there is no longer a massive influx of patients in the hospital, and that we have learned a lot from the first wave”, says Benjamin Davido.

He estimates that “It would be good if we could get a vaccine next summer, summer 2021” but according to him the difficulty lies in the different parameters to be taken into account simultaneously such as “immunogenicity, knowing whether we will have antibodies that will last over time. We have seen that young individuals do not have a lot of natural immunity.” This raises the question of boosters and the vaccination schedule. “We need more time to move forward on immunity”, insists Benjamin Davido.

Regarding Donald Trump’s promises, among others, to find a vaccine by the end of the year, theIle-de-France infectious disease specialist denounces a desire to “compress this epidemic over a time allotted to science which is not possible”. “Recently, we welcomed the eradication of a second disease, diphtheria, after several decades, despite obtaining a vaccine, says Benjamin Davido. We are, of course, on another time scale with the Covid, because we are going very, very quickly. But the idea of ​​thinking that in a few months we could settle this epidemic seems to me alongside the medical and health realities. “

Despite the increase in the number of laboratory screening tests, he deplores the drop in “contact tracing”. “Before, we tested an average of four individuals for a sick subject, today we are rather close to two. We are perhaps reaching the limits of screening”, he concludes.