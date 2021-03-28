Researchers in the field of information security and computer virus control have discovered a powerful new spy program that targets smart devices running the Android operating system, as it is disguised as an update to the Android operating system and can control the entire user’s device and steal all the data on it.

The spyware was found integrated into an application that was located outside the Google Play App Store. Once the user installs the application, the spyware disappears and begins to steal the data on the victim’s device and send it to the software operator’s servers.

Once the victim installs the app, it starts communicating with its operator’s Viberbase server and allows the operator to remotely control the device, said experts at mobile device information security company Zimbrium that discovered the program.

This program can steal messages, phone numbers, email addresses, device details, a user’s preferences list for surfing the Internet, the history of his internet searches, and call recordings, while eavesdropping on it using the microphone, and taking pictures using the cameras in the device that has been controlled. Also, this program can locate the owner of the device by tracking his movement, searching for document files and grabbing the copied data in the device folder.

It is likely that this program is part of a major targeted piracy operation, said Shredar Mittal, CEO of Zimbrium, adding, “It is simply the most complex spyware we have seen so far. I think its developers have spent a lot of time and effort developing it. We are doing our best to detect them as soon as possible. ”