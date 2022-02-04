Scientists have identified a highly contagious variant of the acquired immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which began to circulate in the Netherlands in the 1990s. It is a rare scientific discovery that, however, should not cause panic, they clarify.

The variant responds to existing treatments and has been declining since 2010. “There is no reason for alarm,” Chris Wymant, an epidemiology researcher at the University of Oxford and lead author of the study, published this Thursday (3) in the journal Science, told AFP. .

However, the discovery could help to better understand how HIV, which causes AIDS, attacks cells.

The research also proves that a virus can evolve to become more virulent, a scientific hypothesis widely studied in theory, but with few examples so far.

In total, scientists found 109 people infected with this variant, only four of them outside the Netherlands – in Belgium and Switzerland. The majority were men who have sex with men and similar in age to people infected with the virus in general.

The variant developed in the late 1980s and 1990s, and spread more rapidly in the 2000s. Probably thanks to the Netherlands’ efforts to fight the disease, it has been in decline since 2021.

It was named “variant VB” for “virulent variant of subtype B”, the most common in Europe.

– 500 mutations –

The HIV virus is constantly changing and the discovered variant has more than 500 mutations. “Finding a new variant is normal, but finding a new variant with unusual properties is not. Especially with a higher virulence,” explains Wymant.

The first person identified in the study with this variant was diagnosed in 1992 (with an incomplete version) and the last in 2014. Once treated, patients are no more at risk of complications than others.

So what does increased virulence mean?

The progression of this disease is usually measured by the amount of CD4 T cells in the blood, which are part of the immune system and are the target of the virus. People infected with the variant had a lower CD4 count than others at diagnosis, with a decline twice as fast, according to estimates.

The researchers calculated that, without treatment, the dangerous threshold of 350 CD4 T-cells per microliter of blood would be reached in 9 months in patients with this variant compared to three years in other patients.

In addition, the viral load (amount of virus in the blood) of those infected with this variant was also significantly higher and, in addition to its virulence, the scientists also demonstrated that it is highly transmissible.

– Importance of projections –

“Our results underscore the importance (…) of regular access to testing for people at risk of contracting HIV, to allow for an early diagnosis and start treatment immediately afterwards,” epidemiologist Christophe Fraser, co-author of the study, said in a statement.

Fraser is behind the Beehive project, which gathers data from patients in eight countries and was created in 2014 to analyze the extent to which mutations in the virus could impact the disease as it develops.

The researchers could not explain which specific mutations of the VB variant caused its high virulence or through what mechanism.

“This is a caveat, we should never be too presumptuous and assume that a virus will evolve to become more benign,” Wymant said.

The conclusion gains interest in the context of learning more about viruses in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

