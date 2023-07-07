A recent American study revealed a new mechanism that prevents cells from forming and growing tumors, which opens the way for the development of new methods and treatments for cancer.

The study, conducted by Yale University, found that cancer cells that have extra chromosomes depend on those chromosomes for tumor growth, and that eliminating those chromosomes prevents the cells from forming tumors.

The researchers said the findings indicate that the selective targeting of these extra chromosomes paves the way for the development of new therapies.

The study was published Thursday in the journal Science.

Human cells normally contain 23 pairs of chromosomes. As for the extra chromosomes, it is an abnormality known as aneuploidy.

“If you look at normal skin or normal lung tissue, for example, 99.9% of the cells will have the correct number of chromosomes,” said Jason Sheltzer, MD, assistant professor of surgery at Yale University School of Medicine and senior author of the study. But we’ve known, for more than 100 years. In general, almost all types of cancer suffer from aneuploidy, which means the presence of extra chromosomes in cancers.

However, it was not clear what role these extra chromosomes play in the development of cancer, for example, whether they cause cancer or whether he causes it.

“For a long time, we could see aneuploidy but not manipulate it. We didn’t have the right tools for that,” adds Schelzer, who is also a researcher at the Yale Cancer Center.

“But in this study, we used CRISPR genetic engineering technology to develop a new approach to eliminate entire chromosomes from cancer cells, which is an important technical advance. Being able to manipulate aneuploid chromosomes in this way will lead to a greater understanding of how they work.”

Using their newly developed approach, which they call aneuploidy restoration, the researchers targeted aneuploidy in melanoma, stomach cancer, and ovarian cell lines. Specifically, they removed an abnormal third copy of the long segment, also known as the ‘q arm’, of chromosome 1, which is present in several types of cancer, is associated with disease progression, and occurs early in cancer development.

“When we removed aneuploidy from the genomes of these cancer cells, it compromised the malignant potential of those cells and they lost their ability to form tumors,” Schelzer explains.

Based on this finding, the researchers suggested that cancer cells may have an “aneuploid addiction,” a name that refers to previous research that found that eliminating oncogenes, which can turn a cell into a cancer cell, disrupts the cancer’s tumor-forming abilities. This finding led to a model of cancer growth called “oncogene addiction”.

When investigating how an extra copy of chromosome 1q promotes cancer, the researchers found that multiple genes stimulated the growth of cancer cells when they were overrepresented.

“The study confirms that aneuploidy can act as a therapeutic target for cancer,” Schelzer noted. “Almost all types of cancer are aneuploid. So if you had some way to selectively target aneuploid cells, that could, in theory, be a good way to target cancer with little effect on normal, non-cancerous tissue.

More research needs to be done before this approach can be tested in a clinical trial. But Sheltzer aims to transfer this work into animal models, evaluate additional drugs and other aneuploidy conditions, and collaborate with drug companies to progress toward clinical trials.”

He concluded, “We are very interested in translating this discovery into clinical trials. Therefore, we are thinking about how to expand our discoveries in the direction of developing a treatment.”