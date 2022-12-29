Madrid. A study from the University of Tel Aviv, Israel, discovered around 100,000 new types of viruses, which could help in the development of antimicrobial drugs and protection against harmful fungi and parasites for agriculture.

Viruses are genetic parasites, which means that they must infect a living cell in order to reproduce their genetic information, produce new viruses, and complete their infection cycle. Some are disease-causing agents that can affect people (such as the coronavirus), but the vast majority do no harm and infect bacterial cells, even living inside the body without you noticing.

The experts used new computational technologies to extract genetic information collected from thousands of different sampling points in the world (oceans, soil or wastewater). Thus, they developed a sophisticated computational tool that distinguishes between the genetic material of RNA viruses and that of the hosts and used it to analyze the big data.

The discovery allowed the researchers to reconstruct how viruses underwent various acclimatization processes throughout their evolutionary development to adapt to different hosts. By analyzing their findings, the researchers identified viruses suspected of infecting several pathogenic microorganisms, opening up the possibility of using viruses to control them.

“The system we developed makes it possible to perform in-depth evolutionary analyzes and understand how various RNA viruses have advanced throughout evolutionary history. One of the key questions in microbiology is how and why viruses transfer genes between them. We identified a number of cases where such exchanges allowed viruses to infect new organisms.

“We found that RNA viruses are not unusual in the evolutionary landscape and, in fact, that in some respects they are not that different from DNA viruses. This opens the door for further research and a better understanding of how viruses can be harnessed for use in medicine and agriculture,” the researchers noted.