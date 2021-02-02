Head to Senegal on Tuesday February 2. On the river of the same name, a cruise ship has not moved for months because of the health crisis. But finally, the visitors are back. After a somewhat sensitive restart, the captain, very concentrated, gives the orders. It must be said that the machines are not really young anymore. After a few kilometers traveled, vacationers enjoy breathtaking landscapes and immortalize enchanting scenes with their phone.

A French retired couple spend half the year in Senegal. “We have done many other cruises but this one is good because it is unusual and timeless […] We are alone on the river“, judge the man. It must be said that the tourists are very few which offers a significant space of freedom. Around them, thrive millions of birds in what happens to be a national park. It is also necessary to continue the walk in a canoe.The guide, familiar with the species of the park, takes great pleasure in describing the colonies of pink flamingos.

