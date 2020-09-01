#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Nestled at an altitude of 1,300 m, the volcanic lake Pavin is located in the heart of Auvergne.

It fascinates and intrigues those who have discovered it for centuries.

“Pavin, that meant the frightful, the terrifying ”, explains Yves Lartigue, mountain guide used to showing this setting in its raw, wild state..

“He is beautiful, he is all round”, Describes another walker.

Strong beliefs

In the Puy-de-Dôme, Lake Pavin is the second most visited site. From the first steps, the tortuous trees that border the Pavin amaze. To find out, it takes three hours of walking. But this hike is also the promise of hearing stories that are passed down from generation to generation. The lake is surrounded by beliefs and feeds the imagination of the inhabitants of the region. The main legend says that this lake would be bottomless …