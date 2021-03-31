They found buried documents in a vacant lot of the Río Turbio Carboniferous Deposit (YCRT). The papers were found in an area of ​​about five blocks owned by the state company, by workers who worked the soil.

The event occurred while doing work with machines backhoes in place for fiber optic placement.

The information was confirmed by the auditor Aníbal Fernández. As reported IPO Santa Cruz, the documentation found would belong to the administrative period of YCRT 2013-2015.

“The amount of documentation that the machines produced is incredible. They say that there is documentation from 2013 and 2015, but they told me that there is documentation from 2001 onwards ”, one of the sources told the Patagonian media.

The papers were no more than 1.5 meters deep. Excel spreadsheets, papers in boxes, documents, photographs, reports, files and folders were unearthed.

“We called a clerk and the unions to review and control everything that was there. The clerk will file everything and then we will analyze it to see if we have to make a complaint. In principle, we started an internal investigation, ”Fernández told the newspaper The nation.

Fernández confirmed that the papers were found when they made a ditch to bury a fiber optic cable. As the ground is hard in that area, they had to use a backhoe that is used for this type of work.

“So, we decided to open up the entire area and we found a lot of documentary material buried that, in principle, belongs to the company,” he added.

News in development

DS