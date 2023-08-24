discovery is one of the line-ups that the Jaguar Land Rover group wanted to “separate” and carry on as a distinct unit after adopting the “House of Brands” strategy, which led to the creation of the Defender and Range Rover ranges at the same time . A winning choice? Only time will tell, what is certain is that for Discovery le challenges to deal with on the market at the moment there do not seem to be few, as admitted by the CEO of the British group, Adrian Mardell.

Little competitiveness

“We have nothing to hide – the Discovery line at the moment it doesn’t perform on the same level of the other two, Range Rover and Defender”, his words reported by Autocar. In fact, the numbers don’t lie, and show how Land Rover Discovery and Discovery Sport, the only two models in the Discovery range, lie at the bottom of the charts sales of Jaguar Land Rover: the former sold only 12,000 units against the Defender’s 75,000 in the twelve months leading up to March 2023, while the latter is the third worst performing model, down sharply from when it was the best-selling model by Land Rover.

Different strategy

It is true that in recent months various factors, above all the shortage of microchips and semiconductors, have led the group to concentrate most of its resources on more profitable modelsand if we want to “neglect” other lines of vehicles at the same time (just think that the latest version of the Discovery Sport was introduced nine years ago). “Equity in Discovery is less today, and many people have different opinions about why that happened. They’re all interesting, but they’re only interesting if they provide insight into what you’re going to do next.”added Mardell, re-launching the need to set up a think tanks suitable for talking about the future.

New by 2024

In concrete terms, the number one of the British group has admitted that he expects that the future of Discovery will be outlined in twelve months: his hope is that the preliminary plans are ready in the first quarter of next year. One of the problems to be solved to aim for a relaunch of the Discovery range is certainly that of pattern overlapSUVs in particular, the real driving force behind the sales of the Jaguar and Land Rover brands.