Mars has probably fascinated us from the moment the first human gazed up at the night sky. Contemporary space exploration demonstrates this enduring fascination. Since the 1960s, more than 40 missions have tried to reach the red planet. As a result of these incursions, there are currently three active spacecraft on the surface of Mars, as well as a lander with a space helicopter, and eight orbiters circling the planet.

“While many of the planets and moons in our solar system are very interesting, Mars is a bit special,” says François Forget, an atmospheric scientist at the Sorbonne University in France. “Today, Mars and Earth are two pretty similar planets, but in the past, 3 to 4 billion years ago, they were even more similar.” Although extensive exploration to date has yielded a wealth of geological data, much remains to be discovered about the fourth closest planet to the Sun.

There are indications that the northern hemisphere of Mars was once covered by a vast ocean, while gullies carved by rivers and glaciers can be seen elsewhere. However, the climatic processes that shaped the planet to its current state remain a mystery. Four billion years ago, when life began to appear on Earth, there were rivers and lakes of liquid water on Mars. This circumstance raises the possibility that life also developed on Mars.

More information

On the other hand, the scientific community is also interested in the processes that created the dry and desert planet that we observe today, and in everything that this could reveal about the Earth’s climate. Some areas of the surface of Mars are more than 3 billion years old, something that is not the case on Earth, since it has been fundamentally altered by life, which has erased much of the planet’s previous history.

In addition, there is another factor that makes Mars a special place: it is a destination that humans hope to reach at some point. Both the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA are working to be able to send their astronauts to Mars.

Forget is the principal investigator of an EU-funded project developing a model for the evolution of Mars, in an attempt to answer some of the questions about the planet’s history. The project, called Mars through time (Mars through time, in English), began in late 2019 and will run through most of 2025. According to Forget, current climate models of Mars only cover short periods of its history (several years), so that simulating the impact of elements such as glaciers, rivers and lakes is difficult, especially in the long term.

The red planet. NASA/JPL/USGS

The project model has been designed to cover thousands of years (or even millions) and to simulate both the evolution of geological features and atmospheric changes. While current climate models make assumptions about where water was found on the planet’s surface, this new model of the evolution of Mars is designed to estimate where on the planet water naturally developed and would have reached a stable equilibrium, explains Forget.

This is achieved by incorporating more details into the model, such as the effect of microclimates. For example, the pole-facing sides of a planet are generally colder, which can lead to the formation of ice and glaciers. On warmer slopes, facing the equator, liquid water is more likely to be found. “If we wanted to simulate the planet Earth without knowing anything about it, we would probably place the water in the oceans and, little by little, the evolutionary model of the Earth would form, for example, the Antarctic ice sheets”, says Forget. “We want to do the same on Mars, and in this way the model will obviously create lakes, seas and rivers.”

This model also incorporates far-reaching changes that occur on very long geologic time scales. The tilt of Mars’ rotational axis, known as obliquity, typically changes every 50,000 years and brings with it large-scale climate changes.

CO₂ glacier scars

To use the model, scientists rely on known data about Mars’ past, about its geology and topography, the location of rivers, lakes and glaciers, and atmospheric composition. However, they also make some assumptions about the data that is unknown. When the simulation is running, the research team involved adjusts these assumptions and parameters until the evolution of the model matches what is known about Mars in the past and present. Once the model matches the geological records, it provides information about the planet’s environment, chemistry, and atmosphere; and also about the changes that were experienced, explains Forget.

Erosion of the edge of the deposits of layers of the South Pole. This image, an oblique view from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter over the South Pole, was taken in May 2017. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

So far, the modeling has confirmed that some strange-looking moraines (remnants left by glaciers) probably originate from glaciers formed by frozen carbon dioxide. The simulations also suggest how these CO₂ glaciers might have formed and how they would have caused drastic changes in the composition of the Martian atmosphere.

To test a theory about the possible existence of liquid water on the surface of Mars in the past, the scientists introduced a parameter based on high concentrations of hydrogen into the model. They wanted clues about how the climate of Mars might have warmed enough to make liquid lakes and rivers possible. And the model showed that if Mars had once had a hydrogen-rich atmosphere, a significant greenhouse effect could have occurred, raising the planet’s temperature.

In addition, having more knowledge about the formation of glaciers and the places where frozen water could currently exist would be helpful for manned missions to Mars. “According to NASA, having easy access to frozen water on Mars would be very useful,” Forget explains. “NASA has created task forces to determine the locations of these reserves, and the project Mars through time could contribute enormously to this end.”

EU investigations could also provide information on places where liquid water could be found. In this sense, space agencies want to avoid landing in these areas at all costs. This is due to a concept called planetary protection. The last intention of the first astronauts to arrive on Mars would be to contaminate it with microorganisms from Earth; especially in areas with water in a liquid state, where they could proliferate.

Article originally published in Horizonthe European Union Magazine for Research and Innovation.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.