With Grounded and Avowed on the horizon, what we least expected was that Obsidian would present at E3 2021 the sequel to The Outer Worlds, its great science fiction RPG, but here we are, already imagining the madness that the authors of Fallout New Vegas in The Outer Worlds 2 that remains a complete mystery, but that makes it clear that humor will be key in the story of this role-playing adventure.

Beloved RPG authors such as Pillars of Eternity or Fallout: New Vegas, Obsidian always expect the best and we always do it with enthusiasm, so you can get an idea of ​​the joy that gave us to see the studio at E3 2021 presenting a new game. It was not what we imagined, we almost took it for granted that they would show that enigmatic Avowed presented just a year ago, but no; the surprise was to discover that The Outer Worlds 2 is real. Its news? We hardly have any data on this new role-playing and science fiction adventure, but if something from its trailer makes it clear to us, it is that humor is going to be the protagonist of this voyage through the stars starring a new crew.

His presentation video also draws new horizons in a new solar system that we can explore freely, which leads us to imagine how the Obsidian RPG should evolve to be a better video game. From the original stand out the decisions and how these change the development of the missions and your relationship with the rest of the protagonists but … what if another step forward is taken? What if set design or character relationships reach a new level? If there is a study capable of surprising these conflicts, it is the authors of the well-remembered KOTOR 2, who should also give more life to the different worlds of this science fiction universe. But they are not only pretty; It is also important that there are things to do, that they feel alive, that each act has consequences no matter how small they may seem.

The authors of Pillars of Eternity created a great sensation when exploring a small galaxyThe story is another key piece in RPGs and although The Outer Worlds knew how to entertain us, at the time it already left us with mixed feelings. He was capable of the best and the worst with side quests that were very enjoyable and others that felt nondescript. With the foundations of the game settled, Obsidian now has the opportunity to improve the narration of its adventure and also enhance other facets of the game such as combat, so that those who bet on brute force can also have the best possible experience. In reality, this is a desire that can also be transferred to stealth or exploration since in general terms, the original was a game that did not finish delving into all the good it had. And that also applies to us to talk about its graphics. The Outer Worlds was not a technological marvel and although its various alien worlds had personality and invited exploration, now that we know that its sequel will be exclusive to PC and Xbox Series X | S, the graphic leap has to be noted.

When will we have a chance to play The Outer Worlds 2? For now, the release date of the new Obsidian RPG has not been confirmed, but we do know that it will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. Could this be another of the 2022 bombings? For now, we invite you to consult this offer from Microsoft, which allows get three months of Xbox Game Pass for one euro if you are a new user of the service.

