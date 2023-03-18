Many parents know that infants cry unbearably, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Experts know this period of time as the “witching hour”, and it is the time when the baby is very moody. This usually takes place daily between 5:00 pm and 11:00 pm. It can last from a few minutes to a few hours. For most babies, the “magic hour” begins two to three weeks after birth, and peaks around 6 weeks of age.

And new research shows that there is a scientific reason behind the occurrence of this annoying crying at the “witching hour”. And the reasons for screaming for hours can be stomach discomfort, fatigue and overstimulation.

Pediatricians and sleep experts came together to support new parents struggling with this stressful condition, and offered a range of tips for calming their newborns.

The witching hour differs from the colic hour, which is defined as crying spells for more than three hours during the day, more than three days a week, and occurring for at least three consecutive weeks.

However, some new parents may find that they have a colicky baby (a crying pattern that occurs at the same time each day) who also participates in the witching hour.

Children’s sleep coaches and medical professionals believe that understanding why the magic hour occurs is the key to overcoming it later.

It is believed that feeling tired is the number one cause of difficult moods in infants.

It may seem that the newborn baby sleeps constantly, but he was in the womb, where he sleeps almost all hours of the day in a warm environment. And now he’s out in our world, sleeping in a new environment that makes him comfortable.

During this time, children can start to release adrenaline into their bloodstream, making it difficult for them to sleep and then becoming tired as the day progresses.

And medical professionals suggest taking the baby out of the house during the day and in the late afternoon to help them sleep better at night.

And considering that newborns are just beginning to learn about the world around them, the lights, sounds and movements are all new and exciting. This can be too much for their little bodies, and they become overstimulated.

By the time it reaches five o’clock, your newborn may have reached his stimulation limit and is crying because of it, so he starts crying as a result.

Symptoms of overstimulation include wanting more feedings, tight grip and not wanting to be touched.

Children’s sleep coach Desiree Beard recommends eliminating background noise to help your child relax.

“Dim the lights, turn off the TV, and go to a quiet room to feed your baby,” she said. “A calm environment and a full tummy may be just what your baby needs during magic hour.”

Another reason that may trigger magic hour is stomach discomfort due to gas or acid reflux, both of which are very common among newborn babies due to their developing digestive system.

And although there is no medicine in the pharmacy suitable for infants, mothers can look at their diet to see if any of the foods they eat can contribute to this, according to «rt».

WebMD Health suggests eliminating spicy foods, sugary drinks, and common culprits of gas, such as beans, broccoli, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts.

The other advice is to add “white noise” (a group of noises or sounds that combine all frequencies that a person can hear and that fall in the frequency spectrum between 20 to 20 thousand hertz), as it mimics the sounds that a child hears while developing in the womb, Which can transport him back to the place he knows, making him feel more relaxed.