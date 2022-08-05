It goes fast, Pape Matar Sarr, and also in a privileged lane. That of the predestined, at least in this first part of his career, where the 19-year-old midfielder has accelerated since last summer, arriving at Antonio Conte’s Tottenham who has no doubts: “He represents the future”. The young Senegalese player has just returned from another season at Metz, where he remained on loan, and has now ended up on the radar of Milan, who have smelled his talent. Also because the midfielder comes from the same academy as a certain Sadé Mané, whose first steps he is following.