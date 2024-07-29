Barcelona is a beautiful vibrant city full of life and people who populate it every single day and in addition to that it is rich in history, culture and architectural wonders that can leave both its inhabitants and tourists speechless. Every day thousands of people visit the most famous places such as the Sagrada Familia, Park Güell and La Rambla, but Barcelona is not only this, as there are many interesting and at the same time less known areas that are able to offer a unique and authentic experience.

Discovering Barcelona: 5 Unique and Fascinating Places to Visit

The Bunker of Carmelalso known as Turó de la Rovira, is a historic place where you can enjoy a beautiful breathtaking panoramic view of all of Barcelona as it is located on the hills of Carmel. Originally this place was a anti-aircraft battery during the Spanish Civil War and nowadays the ruins of the bunker are a meeting point for those who want to enjoy a beautiful view. It is also the ideal place for all photography enthusiasts and for anyone who wants to enjoy a romantic and quite scenic sunset.

THE Jardins de Mossèn Costa i Lloberalocated on Montjuïc are gardens that house one of the largest collections of cacti and European plants. Created in 1970 and extending over about six hectaresoffering a vast quantity of species from both desert and sub-desert climates from all over the world. In addition, the gardens also offer a beautiful view of the sea and are the perfect place for a relaxing walk.

L’Hospital of Saint Paul It is an architectural construction that is located quite close to the Sagrada Familia although it is much less known. It is a modernist hospital complex, which was designed by Lluís Domènech i Montaner and is a UNESCO site. The hospital was built between 1902 and 1930 and after a recent restoration it has been opened to the public as a museum and cultural center, full of decorated pavilions, mosaics and magnificent stained glass windows. Each building of the hospital is a work of art in itself and it is ideal to take a guided tour so as to discover the history behind this magnificent place.

Blai Streetin the Poble Sec neighborhood is ideal for all food lovers who want to have an authentic culinary experience, as this street is very famous for its bars pintxosthat is, small tapas that are served on a slice of bread, accompanied by beers and wines.

Finally, the Arus Library was founded in 1895 by the philanthropist Rossend Arús and dedicated to the dissemination of knowledge and culture. It is located in a modernist building and houses a large collection of books, historical documents and manuscripts, with great emphasis on the labor movementFreemasonry and the history of Catalonia. Another interesting aspect is the charm that the elegantly decorated interiors and wooden shelves manage to create, bringing a unique atmosphere of antiquity.

Have you ever been to Barcelona or are you going to visit it this summer?