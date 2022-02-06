Children represent the first building block in the formation of a societal edifice of creators and owners of creative ideas, on which the development of countries seeking to achieve the arts of civilization and glory in various fields is based.

Rehabilitating our children and training them in creativity requires that everyone, starting with the family, passing through the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture and Community Development, and the media institutions, work as one unit with a clear strategy with unified elements, to achieve a great goal of discovering, developing and refining talents.

If the Ministry of Education has put forward many initiatives to develop the talents of our children, and the educational arena witnesses many educational awards that support innovation in children, it is required to follow up on its children, talented and creative students, even after their graduation.

It is very important in discovering talents that we select competent supervisors, teachers and educators, who have a great ability to capture these talents, and this follows from the educator’s experience. In it, he can inform others of his creativity and benefit the community, and all members of society must participate in supporting the talented. Every family and every home is one of his main tasks to discover the energies of his son or daughter through coexistence and concentration.

The Ministry of Culture and Community Development also takes upon itself greater support for the talents of children, by introducing creative artistic initiatives that attract them, and develop in them the spirit of soaring their ideas in the skies of creativity, by introducing the idea of ​​establishing a role for culture for children at the state level.

It is necessary for the various media to highlight the students’ creativity as a kind of motivation, encourage them to continue in this direction, and urge their peers to catch up.

And before all that comes the role of the house, which is considered the first observer and discoverer of talents, so it must also be the first sponsor for them.

Taking into account the small talent requires the family to be considerate in dealing with the child, and not to pressure him to innovate in a particular field, as this field may represent an alienating situation for him that he cannot deal with, and therefore the family must take into account in dealing with the child his interests in which he can achieve achievements great.

The family must take it upon itself to encourage its children to show determination and determination when implementing any idea. It is also required to listen to him, discuss his ideas and ambitions, and praise his efforts and the successes he has achieved.

It is necessary for the family to encourage its children to imitate others to gain skills, to learn to show respect for others, and it is very important to take some time away and watch the children achieve success.

