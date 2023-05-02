Venice is not just Venice. It is an archipelago of islands with a varied and complicated history, and an archipelago city that has made polycentrism its characteristic. Today, when it is necessary to safeguard the ecosystem of the lagoon, one must question the action of the MOSE dike system (the hydraulic gates located facing the Adriatic Sea that prevent the tides called high water) and while awaiting the resolution of the project competition to find out where the docking pier for the mega liners that previously invaded the Giudecca canal will be built, it is worth going beyond the historic city to find out how around 40,000 live. people.

The Venetian lagoon has 62 islands, and 14 of them are inhabited. Moving through the water creates a different perception of the territory and the maritime means of travel, the vaporetti, They work great to go to the largest and most populous. Jan Morris, who traveled for the first time as a military man to help run the boats during the British-American occupation and who devotes a few pages in his book Venice to the production of water transports, he wrote that the islands were more independent before the engine arrived, and had their own prosperous governments.

A proposal to know the fragmentation and continuity of life in the lagoon is to go to Chioggia by sea. Once at the Lido, take the number 11 bus that crosses the island and passes through Malamocco (not to be confused with the old Metamauco, as the American writer William Dean Howells did, which was the provincial capital of the Venice Byzantine in the 8th century) and Alberoni.

Terraces on one of the main channels of the island of Chioggia. Laurent Coust (SOPA Images/Getty Images)

To go to pellestrina no need to get off the bus. Step inside the ferry and continue driving parallel to the Istrian stone dam and the breakwaters built to contain the Adriatic along the 12 kilometer length of the island. San Pietro in Volta or Pellestrina itself are places to walk, and look out over the lagoon to contemplate the fortified and abandoned islands of the Octagon of San Pedro or San Román. The boat to Chioggia passes in front of the Ca’Roman nature reserve, still with the remains of the construction materials of the MOSE, built at the end of Pellestrina and Sottomarina, and facing the Adriatic. Chioggia has the most important fishing port of that sea. Canals, bridges that overlook the Dolomites and abandoned palaces eager to be restored. Also the clock tower in the Campanile de Santa Andrea, with a magnificent view of the lagoon. There are anchovies stuffed with capers, all kinds of cod, prawns, shrimp, prawns in saor (soft and bittersweet Venetian marinade), various cephalopods and whitebait that jump when fishermen stir them.

Back to the Lido, you can go by bike. On foot, you can walk to the small airport and the church and convent of San Nicolò, then cross the Hebrew cemetery to reach the public beach of San Nicoletto (a good part of the sandbanks here are private) and see the collectors shellfish and large low tides.

Aerial photograph of the Venice Lido. Ingus Kruklitis (EyeEm/Getty Images)

Beyond the cemetery on the island of San Michele is Murano, the summer resort of nobles between the 15th and 17th centuries, as there was enough space for gardens and palaces. Even today you can walk around and contemplate, as they did, the privileged profile of nearby Venice. It also has the most beautiful mosaics of the lagoon. They are found on the pavement of the church of Santa Maria and San Donato. Tile drawings in black are as exciting as they are rare. burano it is a little further from the city of Venice and from there you can reach Mazzorbo and Torcello. The first by a bridge and the second by water. Burano is popular and colorful. To the north of the narrow streets, other landscapes can be seen, such as swamps, in this case the Palude (swamp) of Burano Nord. Another of the spaces that make up the most important wetland for waterfowl in Italy, that is, the Venetian ecosystem.

The Campanile of Santa Maria Assunta in Torcello, on the Venetian island of Torcello (Italy). Aliaksandr Antanovich (Alamy)

Torcello had 10,000 inhabitants in the 10th century and was the richest island in the lagoon until malaria forced its abandonment. Today no more than 25 people live. You can visit its religious monuments and also eat at the Locanda Cipriani. Ernest Hemingway stayed there in the fall of 1948. He was trying to escape the Venice festivities and focus on writing. His day to day was complete: he hunted ducks, fished, worked on the novel Across the river and the trees and read until midnight. The Campanile of Santa Maria Assunta de Torcello can be seen from many points of the lagoon, also from the airport; Solitary and practically anchored in swampy areas, it seems to want to draw attention to the prolific past of the population.

Back in Venice, the vaporetto passes through the path marked by the briccola (beacons with three wooden masts) and it sails very close to San Francesco del Deserto, San Giacomo Paludo and Lazareto Nuevo. In the first, a dozen friars reside in the Franciscan convent. In San Giacomo in Paludo, the Sandretto Re Rebaudengo Foundation will open a cultural center in this new artistic itinerary that galleries and collectors have been drawing up for a few years and that seeks the most beautiful places as a lure for the visit of buyers. And in Lazareto Nuevo you can visit part of the restored buildings and the ecomuseum.

Saint Erasmus and Vignole, two of the largest islands, constitute the orchards of the Venice region. The lagoon continues to be for the historic city what the countryside was for other cities, since for centuries it has been the place of plantations and supplies. Dedicated to rainfed cultivation, after this year’s drought they are now questioning how to use water resources in another way and even cultivate other species. As the land was below sea level, the plants got the right amount of liquids in balance with the rains and humidity; however, now the earth only absorbs the salt that comes from the subsoil.

The movie atlantis (2021), directed by Yuri Ancarani, takes place in San Erasmo. It premiered last year and is a surprise compared to the most common documentaries on Venice. The cultivation of the best artichokes in Italy is a mere pretext to show the life of a part of the young people of the lagoon (who have also acted as professional actors) and that takes place between the rhythm of electronic music and the races of the boats motorboats at dusk

Poveglia remains, opposite the Lido, famous for its paranormal phenomena and which was bought by the politician and businessman Luigi Brugnaro, and Saint Lazarus of the Armenians, which Lord Byron visited daily to cultivate his passion for the culture of that country. There are also San Servolo, San Clemente, Santo Espiritu and many others to which Valeria Mazzucco and Tommasso Lodi have dedicated texts and drawings in recent months. But above all, one idea remains, the way in which the Venetian archipelago constitutes an example and a challenge, since the continuity of time and the variety of the natural environment coexist in it in symbiosis with the historic city and the peoples of the islands.

Patricia Almarcegui is the author of Japan’s Lost Notebooks (Candaya publisher).

