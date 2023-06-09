A recent American study revealed that taurine deficiency is a driver of aging in animals, which means that it may be linked to a longer and healthier life.

The study, which was led by researchers from the US state of Columbia and involved dozens of aging researchers around the world, also found that taurine supplementation can slow down the aging process in worms, mice and monkeys, and can extend the healthy lifespan of middle-aged mice by up to 12%.

The study was published Thursday, June 8, in the journal Science.

“For the past 25 years, scientists have been trying to find factors that not only allow us to live longer, but also increase our healthy lifespan, which is the time we survive,” said study leader Vijay Yadav, assistant professor of genetics and development at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He will be healthy in our old age.”

“This study indicates that taurine could be the elixir of life within us that helps us live longer, healthier lives,” Yadav adds.

Anti-aging molecules in our bodies

Over the past two decades, efforts to identify interventions that improve health in old age have intensified as people live longer.

Several studies have found that various molecules that travel through the bloodstream are linked to aging. But scientists aren’t sure if these molecules are actively directing the aging process or are just walking passengers on the ride. If a molecule is confirmed to be a driver of aging, restoring its youthful levels would delay aging and increase years spent in good health.

Professor Yadav first became interested in taurine during his previous research on osteoporosis which revealed the role of taurine in building bone. Around the same time, other researchers found that taurine levels are linked to immune function, obesity, and nervous system function.

“We realized that if taurine is regulating all of these processes that decrease with age, then perhaps its levels in the bloodstream could affect overall health and lifespan,” says Yadav.

Taurine decreases with age

First, Yadav’s team looked at levels of taurine in the bloodstreams of mice, monkeys, and humans. They found that the abundance of taurine decreased dramatically with age. In humans, the levels of taurine in 60-year-olds were about one-third of those found in five-year-olds only.

“From there, we started asking if taurine deficiency is driving the aging process, and we did a large experiment on mice,” says Yadav.

The researchers started with approximately 250 14-month-old female and male mice (about 45 years old compared to humans). Each day, they gave half of the rats a dose of taurine or a control solution. At the end of the experiment, Yadav and his team found that taurine increased life expectancy by 12 percent in female rats and 10 percent in male rats. For mice, this meant an additional three to four months, the equivalent of about seven or eight years in humans.

Taurine supplementation in midlife improves health into old age

To see how taurine affects health, Yadav brought in other aging researchers who have investigated the effect of taurine supplementation on health and lifespan in several species. These experts measured various health parameters in mice, and found that at age two (60 in humans), animals given taurine supplements for one year were healthier in almost every respect than their untreated counterparts.

Researchers found that taurine inhibited age-related weight gain in female mice, increased energy expenditure, increased bone mass, improved muscle endurance and strength, reduced depressive and anxiety-like behaviors, reduced insulin resistance, and boosted the immune system, among other benefits.

“Not only did we find that the animals lived longer, we also found that they lived healthier lives,” Yadav confirms.

Similar health effects of taurine supplementation were seen in middle-aged rhesus monkeys, which were given daily taurine supplements for six months. Taurine prevented weight gain, reduced fasting blood glucose and signs of liver damage, increased bone density in the spine and legs, and improved the health of their immune systems.

Randomized clinical trials needed

Researchers don’t yet know whether taurine supplements will improve health or increase longevity in humans, but two trials they conducted suggest that taurine has potential.

First, Yadav and his team looked at the relationship between taurine levels and about 50 health parameters in a group of 12,000 European adults aged 60 or older. In general, people with higher levels of taurine were healthier, with fewer cases of type 2 diabetes, lower levels of obesity, lower blood pressure, and lower levels of inflammation.

Nevertheless, Yadav believes that “these associations do not prove causation, but the results are consistent with the possibility that taurine deficiency contributes to human aging.”

The second study tested whether taurine levels would respond to exercise, which is known to improve health. Researchers measured taurine levels before and after a variety of male athletes and sedentary individuals finished a strenuous cycling workout, and found a significant increase in taurine among all groups of athletes (runners, endurance runners, and physical bodybuilders) and sedentary individuals.

“Regardless of the individual, everyone had increased levels of taurine after exercise, suggesting that some of the health benefits of exercise may come from the increase in taurine,” says Yadav.

Despite all these indications, a randomized clinical trial in humans remains the only way to determine whether taurine really has health benefits, Yadav adds.

“Taurine has some advantages: It is produced naturally in our bodies, can be obtained naturally from the diet, has no known toxic effects, and can be enhanced by exercise,” he says.

“The abundance of taurine decreases with age,” he says. Therefore, restoring taurine to a youthful level in old age may be a promising anti-aging strategy.”