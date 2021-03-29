In the new Corona mutations, scientists discovered unknown mutations of the emerging virus in tourists coming from an African country.

And the “Bloomberg” network stated that the most mutant strain of the emerging corona virus has been found so far in travelers from Tanzania, which prompted scientists to demand more surveillance in this country.

And according to preliminary studies, the new strain is the most dangerous among those discovered so far. This mutated virus is immune to antibodies and is easily transmitted from one vector to another.

Tanzania has officially registered 509 cases of coronavirus, including 21 deaths. There is no more data on the spread of “Covid-19” in Tanzania.

The World Health Organization has repeatedly called on the African country to take the pandemic seriously.