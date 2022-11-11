November 11, 2022 23:27

A new study shows that giving half a dose of an experimental cancer drug makes the molecule safer and more effective.

Scientists at the University of Washington School of Medicine have been looking for ways to improve a promising cancer drug called Neo-2/15.

This protein was created to mimic the function of interleukin-2, a natural molecule that can activate immune cells to fight infection and cancer.

While interleukin-2 can be used to treat some types of cancer, this treatment also causes toxic side effects in patients. Scientists designed Neo-2/15 to be a “better version” of interleukin-2, so that these side effects are reduced.

To further improve the drug Neo-2/15, a team led by Alfredo Quijano-Rubio, a graduate student in bioengineering, dissected the molecule. When cut the right way, the resulting drug parts showed no beneficial activity or unwanted side effects. However, when the fragments are reassembled on the surface of the cancer cells, the effectiveness of the drug can be restored.

The team tested the new way to deliver the drug to mice with cancer. As expected, the individual drug fragments showed no antitumor activity. However, when both fragments were administered at the correct dose, some animals achieved complete tumor reduction without any toxic effects. This was not the case for mice treated with interleukin-2 or intact Neo-2/15, which, although effective, can show systemic toxicity if given in high doses.

“By controlling when and where drugs become active in the body, we may be able to create safer and more effective treatments for cancer,” said Quijano-Rubio.

The study was published in the journal Nature Biotechnology.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi