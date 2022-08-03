Alessia Pifferi has revealed the name and surname of the biological father of little Diana: the investigators are looking for him to listen to him

The news arrived a few hours ago, the investigators found out who is the biological father of the little girl Diana. To reveal it, it would have been the same Alessia Pifferi after the last interview in prison with her lawyers.

She had appeared confused in the past few days, but now the 37-year-old who let her baby die alone in the house seems to be more collaborative.

Maybe Alessia Pifferi is starting to realize what really happened and what awaits her during the process. She said she didn’t know she got pregnant until seventh month of pregnancy and to have given birth to little Diana in bath of the house of his companion from Leffe. She didn’t know who his biological dad was.

Maria, the mother of the murderer and grandmother of the child who died of starvation, however, revealed that she had found out about the pregnancy third month.

Now, after Pifferi has indicated the name and surname of Diana’s biological father, the investigators are trying to track him down for questioning. It is almost certain that the man’s account will not help in the investigation, as he was unaware that he had become a father. But it will serve to verify how much credibility have the words of Alessia Pifferi.

The woman filled everyone who loved and surrounded her with lies. From her mother, to whom she said that Diana was fine and that she took her with him wherever she went, to her current partner of Leffe’s. In those six days, the man had told the man that he had left his daughter at the sea with his sister. But Diana was home alone, suffering from heat, hunger and thirst. Diana died slowlywhile she enjoyed the days in his company.

Since the discovery of the tragedy, man has made himself untraceabledoes not want to have anything to do with Alessia Pifferi.

What Alessia Pifferi revealed about Diana’s biological father

Alessia Pifferi, during the last interview with her lawyers, revealed the name and surname of the biological father of little Diana. It would be a man of Italian originwith whom she had an affair.

It is still unclear whether this is one of the men the 37-year-old woman met online and was only dating in exchange for giftssuch as clothes, money or dinners.